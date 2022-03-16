ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

By Men's Journal Editors
 3 days ago
Adam Jaime / Unsplash

In the U.S., St. Patrick’s Day usually means lots of green beer and cheap whiskey, typically ad nauseam. (And often literally to the point of nausea.) But let’s say you’re tired of serving up the same old swill—what then? Mix yourself some Irish whiskey cocktails.

Step up your cocktail game the St. Patrick’s Day with inspired next-level mixes that capture the Irish spirit of the day—Irish whiskey, obviously—and combine it with some masterful add-ins. With their complex flavors and clever combinations, these cocktails are the ideal drinks for sipping and savoring when you don’t feel like chugging Harp Lagers all evening. (But if you do end up a little cobwebby the day after, here are 13 life-changing hangover helpers.)

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite Irish whiskey cocktails mixed by top-tier bartenders in New York City and beyond. Sláinte!

The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

IN THIS ARTICLE
