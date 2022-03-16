ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid: Good to go Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Embiid (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. The...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

FanSided

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through shootaround

Embiid (back) participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Embiid is officially listed as questionable, but his participation in shootaround is a step in the right direction. The MVP candidate played through back soreness during Wednesday's win over Cleveland and notched his third straight game with at least 30 points.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal vs. Joel Embiid Comparison: Embiid Has A Long Way To Go To Equal The Diesel

There is no question that 4-time NBA champion and 3-time Finals MVP Shaquille O’Neal is not only one of the best centers ever, but one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. The Diesel was dominant throughout his career, winning Rookie of the Year with the Orlando Magic and making the NBA Finals before winning 3 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, and an MVP award with the Lakers. As a member of the Miami Heat, Shaq also captured his 4th championship.
NBA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Shines against Mavericks

Embiid provided 32 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-101 victory over Dallas. While Embiid's performance wasn't his most efficient game, he still posted an excellent line and the star big man continues to display why he's a bonafide MVP candidate on a nightly basis. He has scored 30-plus points four games in a row and is averaging 30.8 points per game across nine appearances this month.
NBA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

