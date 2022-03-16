ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gordon won't play Wednesday against the Suns due to a non-COVID illness, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Garrison Mathews
CBS Sports

Rockets' Usman Garuba: Out Friday

Garuba is out Friday against the Pacers due to a sprained ankle, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. Garuba made his return Sunday from a long-term wrist injury, but he's suffered a sprained ankle and will be out Friday. His next chance to take the court is Sunday against the Grizzlies.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Dishes out eight dimes

Porter registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Suns. Porter has been playing well since missing four of five games in a span between Feb. 16 and March 1, scoring in double digits in six of eight contests in that stretch while posting two double-doubles and dishing out five or more dimes five times across that same span. The consistency and efficiency remain an issue with him, but Porter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds across that eight-game stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
FanSided

Larry Bird downright refused to trade for any of LeBron James’ teammates

NBA legend Larry Bird predicted that LeBron James made his surrounding cast look better during his first stint in Cleveland, and he turned out to be right. When it comes to overall NBA excellence, it’s virtually impossible to beat Larry Bird. Bird remains the only person to win in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Still out Friday

Bledsoe (Achilles) is out Friday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports. Bledsoe has yet to suit up for the Blazers since coming over from the Clippers at the trade deadline. Portland continues to update his status on a game-by-game basis, but it's unclear if he'll return this season.
NBA
WDVM 25

American bow out of NCAA Tournament with loss to No. 3 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The American Eagles women’s basketball team bow out of the NCAA Tournament, with a 74-39 loss to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. American led 8-4 early before Hillmon and the Wolverines got going. Michigan scored 48 of its 74 points in the paint with Hilmon anchoring the interior offense. The […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Whiteside was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see additional playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Soroka: Avoids arbitration

Soroka (Achilles) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. Soroka was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll land a one-year deal with the club to avoid arbitration ahead of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander hasn't appeared in any games since August of 2020 but is hopeful that he'll be able to return to game action at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. Soroka has been cleared to resume running and throwing, but he hasn't yet resumed mound work.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bills' Marquel Lee: Inks in Buffalo

The Bills signed Lee to a contract Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Lee spent last offseason with the Bills before being waived. Ultimately, all 11 of his appearances last season came with the Raiders. Now, the veteran linebacker will receive another chance to carve out a role in Buffalo.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Agrees to restructure deal

Thielen is expected to restructure his contract with the Vikings on Friday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports. Thielen's restructure is expected to lower his 2022 cap hit, possibly by converting a portion of his salary to a signing bonus. The veteran wideout is recovering from ankle surgery undergone late December, but is expected to be ready for spring workouts. By all accounts, Thielen is primed to play out his age-32 season in Minnesota as the No. 2 wideout alongside Justin Jefferson, and his restructured deal could make it easier for the team to maneuver in free agency.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB

