Cheyenne, WY

Mayor to sign bias crime ordinance at depot Friday morning

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrFsJ_0ehLYXwe00

CHEYENNE – Following its approval at Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick Collins will publicly sign the city of Cheyenne's bias crime ordinance at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, in the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St.

The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote on third reading at Monday's council meeting.

The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or political affiliation.

To view the ordinance, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyennebiasordinance2022 .

Wyoming News

Bill signed into law attempts to close dark money loopholes

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law a bill that attempts to close dark money loopholes through additional campaign finance reporting fees. Dark money is defined in its anonymity, meaning organizations do not disclose their donors and concentrate on spending funds to influence voters. Advocates for the bill shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their concern for these kinds of independent expenditure organizations aggressively impacting Wyoming elections. They...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Grey Bull honored as champion for work addressing childhood trauma

When Lynette Grey Bull lived in Arizona and later California, she often heard about the effects of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, from teachers, other nonprofit volunteers and health care providers. But when she moved to the Wind River Indian Reservation, that framework for understanding trauma wasn't a part of the conversation. "It's rural, it's a reservation, but also working with non-native people too, it's just not a common thing,"...
ADVOCACY
Wyoming News

Coroner-cross landowner gave millions to conservatives, conservation

While lobbying two law officers to cite four hunters with trespass for corner crossing last fall in Carbon County, Elk Mountain Ranch Manager Steve Grende asked the lawmen, who were reluctant to charge the hunters, how much their supervisors knew about his boss. "Do they realize how much money my boss has … and property?" Grende said. A sheriff's deputy eventually charged the four hunters with criminal trespass, setting off...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
