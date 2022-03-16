Mayor to sign bias crime ordinance at depot Friday morning

CHEYENNE – Following its approval at Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick Collins will publicly sign the city of Cheyenne’s bias crime ordinance at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, in the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St.

The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote on third reading at Monday’s council meeting.

The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or political affiliation.

To view the ordinance, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyennebiasordinance2022 .