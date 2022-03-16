Digital Economy Payments: Going Digital To Pay For Travel And Restaurant Dining

Nearly seven in 10 debit card transactions in December were contactless, as the proportion of “tap and go” payments hit record levels, according to a trade association.UK Finance said the proportion of card payments that were contactless continued to increase in December 2021 and reached the highest recorded level, accounting for 69% of debit card transactions and 56% of credit card transactions.The average amount spent by contactless card increased by 29% per transaction after a hike in the contactless spending limit from £45 to £100 last October.Contactless payments accounted for 56 per cent of all credit card and 69 per...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO