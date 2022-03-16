Digital Economy Payments: Going Digital To Pay For Travel And Restaurant Dining

President Joe Biden yesterday issued an executive order that could lead to the US creating a digital currency. “My Administration places the highest urgency on research and development efforts into the potential design and deployment options of a United States CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency],” the executive order said. “These efforts should include assessments of possible benefits and risks for consumers, investors, and businesses; financial stability and systemic risk; payment systems; national security; the ability to exercise human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and the actions required to launch a United States CBDC if doing so is deemed to be in the national interest.”
