AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo on Tuesday announced Milja, a 1-year-old female snow leopard, has arrived at the zoo from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. Milja (pronounced mee-lah) was born on May 11, 2020. Her care team describes her as talkative and “very sassy and feisty.” She was born with a congenital condition called multiple ocular colobomas in her right eye. The condition is relatively common in snow leopards and can cause abnormalities to parts of the eye. Milja has colobomas in her iris, which causes her to be sensitive to light.

AKRON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO