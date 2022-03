The lights came on at the Kohl Center on Thursday afternoon, and the show started. When the ball went up, tip-off. The WIAA state boys basketball tournament was underway. The first game — a Division 3 semifinal contest between West Salem and Brillion, won by West Salem, 71-61 — was the beginning of three record-setting, buzzer-beating, trophy-raising days that will live for a lifetime in the minds of those taking the stage.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO