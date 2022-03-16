ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles-Italia to Fete Oscar-Nominated Paolo Sorrentino, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Enrico Casarosa

By Nick Vivarelli
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Los Angeles-Italia Film Fashion and Art Festival will be honoring Italian directors Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”) and Enrico Casarosa (“Luca”) as well as costume-designer Massimo Cantini Parrini (“Cyrano”) all of whom have scored nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Rossellini
Person
Fellini
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Benedetta Porcaroli
Person
Sofia Milos
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Andrea Iervolino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Tcl Chinese Theatre#Italian American#Csi#Ace
