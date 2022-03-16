ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Fire hydrant maintenance discussed at Tuesday’s Piedmont City Council meeting

By Shannon Fagan
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago
In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Piedmont City Council passed a pair of resolutions and Mayor Bill Baker re- appointed a Piedmont Housing Authority board member, but the main topic of discussion was the city’s fire hydrants.

District 2 councilman Richard Williams brought up the topic during the work session, asking how hydrants were tracked for working order.

“What we did recently, within the last six months, we had our fire department go out and check our fire hydrants,” Baker said. “If there are some that are not working, we had them bagged. We had (Piedmont Fire Chief) Mike Ledbetter get a list of all these fire hydrants that are not working properly. Some of them are minor leaks. Some of them are a little more serious. That list was given to Byrian Watts, supervisor of water, gas and sewer. The city clerk (Carl Hinton) and myself talked with Byrian Watts. We told him we wanted regular maintenance on fire hydrants. We want a report each month so we can see that these fire hydrants are being repaired.”

Baker went on to mention that he has questioned whether fire tax money could be used to pay for fire hydrant repairs. He was told the city could not use the money for that purpose.

“This went through the League of Municipalities,” Baker said. “We cannot use fire tax money, and I don’t understand why not. The fire hydrants actually fall under our water department, not the fire department, even though the fire department uses them to put out fires. In talking with Byrian (on Tuesday), we’ve got to get serious about this. We’ve got to get these repaired.

“Some of the work is extensive. I think there’s a total of 25 fire hydrants that need some attention soon. Some are more serious. Mike has assured me that never have we been in danger of not being able to put out a fire because there aren’t working fire hydrants, and we have the pumper truck, but I don’t want to take that chance on that one time we’re not able to get a house fire put out because there’s not a working fire hydrant nearby. We’re going to get this problem fixed. We’re going to get them repaired.”

Baker said he was going to check again on using fire tax funds for hydrant repairs.

“We won’t do it illegally, but if we were able to do that, we could get a whole lot more repaired with (fire tax) money and our city budget money,” he said. “I have a mayor’s roundtable meeting coming up. While I have all the mayors together, I’ll ask them what they’re doing with fire hydrant repairs, if they’re using any of their fire tax money, and if so, how they are doing this legally.

“I’m not trying to take Mike’s money away, but if he gets money every month, it’s all city money and we need to take care of our citizens.”

Ledbetter addressed the council following Baker’s initial remarks on the matter.

“There’s been a number of rumors in this city over the weekend that we let a house burn because we didn’t have water. That is totally incorrect,” Ledbetter said. “We had plenty of water. We put 600-foot of supply hose on the ground. We had plenty of water to handle what we had to handle. We are working on an investigation to determine what caused that fire, but we had more than enough water.”

Ledbetter said he applauded “100 percent” to start a schedule to repair hydrants.

“Everybody thinks we own the fire hydrants. Everybody thinks we’re totally responsible for maintaining them and so forth. Yeah, we use them if we have a fire. Yes, we go out every year as a courtesy and we test them. We grease the caps and oil them and do that so the water department doesn’t have to. It helps us to familiarize ourselves where they’re at and update the books on where they’re at, but they still belong to the water department,” Ledbetter said.

In council action, minutes from the previous meeting were also approved, as were bills for payment in the amount of 513,964.69.

Baker approved Walter Prater’s re-appointment on the Piedmont Housing Authority board. Prater’s term was set to expire on March 31.

The council also passed a resolution regarding the conversion of personal leave time to sick leave in an effort to prevent abuse of the system. Hinton explained under a previous administration a resolution was passed that amended the process from the original city personnel handbook.

“They added a sentence that said an employee, upon their anniversary date, may transfer any annual compensatory or personal leave time to sick leave at the current conversion rate,” Hinton said. “Let’s say a guy had been here one year. He gets five days of vacation. He would go on his anniversary date and say I want to convert those five days of vacation to 15 days of sick (time). The intent of this whole thing was for retirement only. Ninety days after retirement is when you convert all the time. They added this separate line that says an employee upon anniversary could convert any of those times. Basically what we’re trying to do is we think it would be best to go back to what the book showed.”

At the request of Bob Rogers, the council passed a resolution allowing a foot bridge be constructed connecting the Ladiga Trail to the former Piedmont Family Practice Building, as long as it meets the city’s requirements. The construction of the bridge will be at Rogers’ expense.

Hinton said Rogers owns several buildings around the former medical clinic that he plans to convert to a bed and breakfast.

In council reports, District 6 representative David Ivey mentioned Piedmont Arts and Entertainment committee member Ashley Jones had shared an email from Lowe’s Home Improvement concerning its hometown grant projects.

“Lowe’s is undertaking up to 100 projects for communities,” Ivey said. “They started the program last year and found there were three projects approved from the state of Alabama last year. Thirty five of the 100 projects approved were for community centers. We were talking just the other week about repairs that the civic center needs. I think that would be a good opportunity to at least go for a grant and see if we can fund the renovation of it. It’s up to $50,000.”

The deadline for the grant is March 28.

“We can make an application for that and see what we can get,” Baker said. “All they can do is tell us no, but they might tell us yes.”

Speaking of the civic center, Baker said the council’s next meeting on April 5 would be there. The council planned to meet at the civic center during Tuesday’s meeting, but two council members (Jubal Feazell and Caleb Pope) were out of town. The purpose of the meeting at the civic center is to see some of the areas there that need attention. The council also plans on doing the same thing at the Bethune Center.

The meeting on April 5 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Before adjourning, the council heard from several citizens, including former District 1 councilman Ben Keller, who voiced their concerns about the rising cost of their utility bills.

“How in world has everybody’s light bill gone up this month?,” Keller said. “Some people aren’t burning gas. Some people aren’t burning that much electricity. I’m burning about the same amount of electricity that I’ve been burning all the time. I burn wood, but mine jumped up there too. It was $510.

“We’ve got some older people set on one rate. They can’t even get their medicine because they’re trying to pay to stay warm.”

Baker said he felt the citizens’ pain.

“I think we’re all feeling the pinch right now with utilities as a whole. I’m on a fixed income too,” Baker said. “Mine went up. I’m sure everybody’s has gone up. I know our Alabama Power customers are telling me theirs has gone up, along with Cherokee Electric. I wish I knew the answer. The cost of fuel is going up. That’s part of the issue. I think we’re going to see another month of higher bills too.

“I wish I knew the answer. I don’t know the answer. I know there’s been no increase on the electrical side. We’re still paying the same kilowatts that we’ve been paying. It’s not that we don’t want the bills to be lower. We’re paying for what we’re using is what we’re being told.”

Mr. Fagan is a reporter for WEIS Radio. (Information Provided by WEIS RADIO)

Spring Break in Anniston

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!. The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!
ANNISTON, AL
Emergency Tornado Preparedness Seminar Presented by the Calhoun County EMA in Jacksonville

The Calhoun County EMA invites others to join them in a Tornado Awareness course. This course will increase your understanding of the basics of tornado science, the weather forecasting process, and the tornado warning process. Learn concepts of how to better able to implement safety measures for you , your family, and your organizations in preparation for tornado season. Tornadoes can strike anywhere in the United States with little or no warning and are capable of causing significant loss of life and billions of dollars in damages. It is important that every community be prepared by understanding tornadoes and the associated dangers. This course will be held at JSU in Merrill Hall on March 22, 2022 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. The four year anniversary of the 2018 tornado is this weekend. This is free public event. If you would like to attend please register at https://forms.gle/JNmwLEWxbr7RepRS9.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Vacant Property Registry in the City of Anniston

Anniston’s Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges noted that on October 9, 2021, the Anniston City Council passed Ordinance #21-O-16 requiring the registration of vacant and abandoned properties within the City. This vacant property registry will provide our municipal government with contact information relative to the responsible parties of abandoned, foreclosed and vacant properties. The associated vacancy registration fees required by this ordinance will also help offset the cost incurred by our Building and Safety Division in their efforts to monitor and address these vacant properties. Ultimately, the utilization of this vacant property registry will greatly aid in encouraging the repair and rehabilitation of vacant and abandoned properties, thus contributing to the stabilization of surrounding property values and the public safety of our communities.
ANNISTON, AL
A Back County View of the McClellan Horse Trails

Craig Waldron of Back Country Horseman of America (BCHA) McClellan Chapter took the Calhoun County Journal on a tour of the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. This county owned area was built around preexisting trails from the former Fort McClellan army base. Visitors are welcomed to come trail, ride, and camp with their own horse at the over 900 acres of pristine forests located at Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston, Alabama, just off I-20. For those that may not be familiar with the area, the Camp McClellan horse trails are located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and offer picturesque views down every trail. The BCHA-McClellan is a nonprofit group that is part of a nationwide organization that is committed to protecting the access of equestrians to public lands. They are devoted to equestrians that love to ride and explore new trails. They also assist with trail maintenance and improvement projects and are responsible for keeping other pubic trails clear for all user groups. They also welcome riders of all types, ages, and interests into their chapters.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Weaver Makes Moves to Complete Fire Station at Work Session and City Council Meeting 3/8/2022

Rijiv Myana and Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Regional Planning Development Commission spoke regarding the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is going to be a set of goals that is going to guide the city for the next 20 years. They explained that they would gather population data and create charts and graphs to show the city the status of the city through community facility sections. They will also give out surveys to different departments in the cities. The city’s transportation and environmental features will be examined as well last the status of streets, roads, and the different environmental conditions in the city. Land use is going to cover how the land is being utilized in the city in a residential, commercial, industrial sections. With that information the next step is strategic planning. That’s where they will lay out the goals and objectives that the city wants to accomplish in the next 20 years. As a part of this process, the Planning Commission will be conducting a SWOT analysis. The council and planning commission will participate as well and they also encourage getting information from all the departments because the more information the better. The Planning Commission will also be conducting a public hearing to get public input and all that information will be used to help guide the goals and objectives and how this all breaks down the elements. The goal is to have the final draft in February 2023.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Oxford Work Session and City Council Meeting

Troop 20136 presented a pack of information about an upcoming trip to the UK. Six members also shared reasons why the trip was important to them and what scouting had given to them. A few of the reasons shared were leadership skills, life experiences, eye opening possibilities, exposure to strong female leaders, independence, and learning about other cultures. The Council thanked the presenters for their time and thoughtful information and assured them they would review the packet.
OXFORD, AL
Shamrockin 5K Color Run & Walk in Anniston

This event will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. It will be held at Anniston’s Zinn Park and is hosted by Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Join Main Street Anniston as we bring back the Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run & Walk. Hosted in Historic Downtown Anniston, participants will make their way through color stations as they progress through the race. Whether you walk or run, they promise you will have a blast. First 50 registrations receive an event t-shirt and swag bag. Main Street Anniston is a designated community through the Main Street Alabama network. We strive to revitalize Historic Downtown Anniston by enacting the Main Street 4-Point approach: design, organization, community, and economic vitality.
ANNISTON, AL
Senate 12 Candidate Forum to be Held in Jacksonville

This event will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:30 pm. The event will be at the City of Jacksonville Public Safety Complex. The Calhoun County Journal has partnered with the City of Jacksonville to host candidate forums. The forums will allow the community to learn more about the candidates and what their individual stances on current issues are. The forums are open to all parties running and all candidates have been invited to participate. The first forum, Alabama State Senate, District 12, will be held on March 17, 2022, in the City of Jacksonville at the Public Safety Complex.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
