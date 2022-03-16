ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond's 6 graduate seniors get 2nd NCAA Tournament chance

 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sixth-year players and second...

Fran McCaffery reflects on Iowa's early NCAA Tournament exit with upset loss to Richmond

Iowa’s trip to the NCAA Tournament was a brief one, going one-and-done with Thursday’s Round of 64 loss to 12-seed Richmond. The loss was a bitter one, especially considering the dramatic performance in Indianapolis last weekend. The Hawkeyes rolled to a B1G Tournament title with a number of record-breaking performances, including Keegan Murray smashing the record for points in a single tournament.
Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. Two days...
Swiderski’s 2 goals help Charlotte FC beat Revolution 3-1

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC, led by two goals from Karol Swiderski, beat the New England Revolution on Saturday by a score of 3-1. Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (1-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Alan Franco. He added a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender.
Jacksonville State’s strange 2nd chance at NCAA Tournament bid felt like ‘being on the bubble’

Jacksonville State players walked off their home court nearly two weeks ago, defeated. A three-point loss to Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament semifinals seemingly derailed any hopes of the league’s regular-season champions to make the NCAA Tournament. In the locker room afterward, Ray Harper addressed his team, not knowing the Gamecocks still had a path to the Big Dance.
