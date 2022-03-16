Richmond's 6 graduate seniors get 2nd NCAA Tournament chance

Iowa’s trip to the NCAA Tournament was a brief one, going one-and-done with Thursday’s Round of 64 loss to 12-seed Richmond. The loss was a bitter one, especially considering the dramatic performance in Indianapolis last weekend. The Hawkeyes rolled to a B1G Tournament title with a number of record-breaking performances, including Keegan Murray smashing the record for points in a single tournament.
FORT WORTH, Tex. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team gave #1 seed Kansas all it could handle but the Bluejays fell just short against the Jayhawks on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament losing, 79-72. KU advances to the Sweet 16 while CU's season ends with a 23-12 record.
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. Two days...
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC, led by two goals from Karol Swiderski, beat the New England Revolution on Saturday by a score of 3-1. Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (1-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Alan Franco. He added a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender.
Jacksonville State players walked off their home court nearly two weeks ago, defeated. A three-point loss to Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament semifinals seemingly derailed any hopes of the league’s regular-season champions to make the NCAA Tournament. In the locker room afterward, Ray Harper addressed his team, not knowing the Gamecocks still had a path to the Big Dance.
After 32 first-round men’s NCAA Tournament games on Thursday and Friday, the second-round matchups have been cemented as March Madness rolls on for eight games on Saturday and eight more Sunday. • Get Portland NCAA Tournament tickets from: StubHub | Vivid Seats | Ticketmaster. On Thursday, four double-digit seeds...
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
