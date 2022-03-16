Michigan women enter NCAA Tournament at hoops program's peak

Kendall Fritz threw a three-hit shutout and Abbie Orrick hit her fourth home run of the season as Texas Tech beat Northern Colorado 3-0 Saturday at the Red Raider Classic, its second victory of the day. Fritz (10-4) struck out five and walked two. Tech (15-12) won its seventh game...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle of the “Valley’s” in the Class ‘A’ State Championship as Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley clashed, with each seeking its first State Title. Dakota Valley trailed by 4 at halftime, but outscored the Cossacks 52-31 in the 2nd half as they picked up the 82-65 victory […]
Former Bishop Ludden star Danielle Rauch and the third-seeded Michigan women’s basketball team cruised to a 74-39 win over No. 14 American in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. Michigan was led by Naz Hillmon, who scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on 11-of-14 from...
When Yolett McPhee-McCuin learned her team would be facing South Dakota in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament there was a sudden sense of calm that came over her. The fourth-year head coach at Ole Miss knows the coach who will be standing on the sideline...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — — Arkansas’ Eric Musselman leaned heavily on his NBA coaching days of having to defend Kobe Bryant in devising a plan for how to keep New Mexico State’s Teddy “Buckets” Allen in check. And it was only fitting to Musselman that swingman Au’Diese Toney — the player he counted on most to […]
UTICA, N.Y. – Top-seeded AIC scored four power-play goals in a 7-0 win over Air Force in the championship game of the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament, Saturday, March 19, at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y. AIC has won four straight regular-season titles, three straight tournament titles and is headed back to the NCAA Tournament. Air
The post Falcons fall to AIC in Atlantic Hockey championship game appeared first on KRDO.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The top-ranked Terrapins improve to 7-0 overall, as Maryland beat the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers 23-12 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. This is the Terps’ fifth win over a ranked opponent this season. “There is no question who the number one team in the country is right now,” Virginia Head Coach […]
Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was at the Cardinals camp for 2022 Spring Training. Today he reports on the Redbirds top prospects and how they are soaking in working with the current Cardinals big leaguers in hopes of joining them someday.
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
Comments / 0