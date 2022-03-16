ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix cracks down on password sharing by charging for additional users

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing and some users will now be charged an extra fee for anyone else using their sign-in for the streaming service.

The company says that the new fee option will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will target people sharing accounts outside their immediate household.

“Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with — each with their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password — at a lower price,” the company said in a statement.

The test will for now be limited to Netflix customers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, addressed the sharing issue in a blog post.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

During the test, users can add the additional users for 2,380 CLP in Chile ($2.99), 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN ($2.11) in Peru.

It is not the first time that Netflix has tried to close the net on password sharing, and in March 2021 the company forced some users to verify they had ownership of the accounts they were using.

The company’s Terms of Use states that the “Netflix service and any content accessed through our service…may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

Related
Shropshire Star

Netflix announces price increase for its subscription packages

Basic and standard packages will go up by £1 per month. Netflix has announced it will be increasing the price of its subscription packages for new and existing members. The basic and standard plan will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Blog#Premium#Clp
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
