Joe Biden draws laughter by accidentally calling Kamala Harris ‘first lady’

Joe Biden drew laughter as he mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as the first lady of the United States .

Speaking at an event to mark Equal Pay Day on Tuesday (15 March), the president attempted to suggest Ms Harris, the vice president, would not be in attendance because her husband had contracted Covid-19 .

“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid,” Mr Biden said, without realising his mistake.

He later corrected himself, sparking laughter, after someone in the audience pointed out his gaffe.

