ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

It is an honour to sit and watch Joe Root bat – Marcus Trescothick

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLHvW_0ehLSbJQ00

Joe Root left the rest of the England squad purring after his latest superb century in the West Indies, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick declaring it “an honour” to watch him at work.

The England captain compiled an unbeaten 119 to set his side up on day one of the second Test in Barbados .

It was his second hundred in as many innings after his 109 in last week’s draw in Antigua , taking his career tally to 25. Eight of those have come since the start of 2021, at an average nudging up towards 60.

While the decision to stick with him as skipper after this winter’s 4-0 Ashes thrashing still has its critics, there is no doubting the esteem he holds within the dressing room.

“It’s an honour to stand there (in practice) and throw at him and then to sit back and watch him all day,” said Trescothick, who knows a thing or two about making Test hundreds after making 14 of his own.

“It’s just a real pleasure to sit there and watch it unfold and see how he goes about it. To see him batting in the fashion he has, the mental discipline and approach he’s putting into his batting to come back and start fresh every time… he’s in elite company, absolutely. There’s no reason why it can’t continue.

“He’ll be delighted to be not out overnight, following another good hundred last week. To do it all again he’ll be delighted.”

After Alex Lees set a slow but steady foundation with 30 in 138 balls at the top of the order, Root shared a stand of more colourful stand of 164 with Dan Lawrence.

It's an honour to stand there (in practice) and throw at him and then to sit back and watch him all day

Marcus Trescothick

The latter was dismissed in the final act before stumps for 91 – a career-best score but agonisingly short of a maiden ton.

The duo proved an ideal double act, Root showing off his array of late cuts, sweeps and pulls while Lawrence forced the scoring rate with a ready willingness to drive on the up and take a calculated risk.

“To have Joe’s experience at the other end, someone who absorbs the pressure is perfect,” said Trescothick.

“He doesn’t make it look easy necessarily, but it fills you confidence and helps you enjoy the partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oi7ui_0ehLSbJQ00

“For the younger lads coming in to be putting scores in is a really nice place to be as well and we’re hoping we can keep forging that as we go through the series.

“You always take the positives and we will with Dan.”

West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick hinted that the hosts were once again disappointed by a pedestrian surface, following a similarly sluggish setting in the previous match.

“It’s a very, very good batting pitch. Not a lot of pace, not a lot of sideways movement, not a typical Barbadian pitch,” he said.

“I don’t know how it happened. If you’re a batter you want to bat on that pitch, if you’re a bowler you just think ‘wow’.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saqib Mahmood eager to push for unlikely England victory on Test debut

Saqib Mahmood is desperate to make his England debut a winning one, banishing the aches and pains of a long stint in the field with an unlikely fifth day victory in Barbados.Just 19 wickets have fallen in the first four days on another regrettably one-paced pitch at the Kensington Oval, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting for more than 11-and-a-half hours for 160 to leave time in short supply.Brathwaite’s remarkable display of concentration frustrated a new-look English attack and put plenty of hard yards in their legs as they took 187.5 overs to bowl the hosts out.England will begin...
SPORTS
The Independent

Kraigg Brathwaite’s masterclass of defence leaves England slim chance of victory

Marathon man Kraigg Brathwaite completed a masterclass of defence and defiance to leave England a race against time after four days of the second Test in Barbados.The West Indies captain arrived at the crease on Thursday evening and hogged the stage until Saturday afternoon, digging his heels in for 11 hours and 51 minutes as he carved out a crucial 160 on a lifeless pitch at Kensington Oval.The hosts were finally wrapped up for 411 in an arduous 187.5 overs, a first-innings deficit of 96, leaving England less than four sessions to manufacture a winning position. By stumps openers Zak...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack Leach ends Kraigg Brathwaite’s marathon knock as second Test heads for draw

England finally ended Kraigg Brathwaite’s marathon act of defiance in Barbados but still face a race against time to force a result after four days of a meandering second Test.West Indies captain Brathwaite arrived at the crease on Thursday evening and hogged the stage until Saturday afternoon, digging his heels in for 11 hours and 39 minutes on his way to 160.The Bajan opener soaked up a remarkable 489 deliveries, exactly 400 of which were scoreless, as he put together the longest Test innings anywhere in the world since New Zealander Tom Latham faced exactly the same number in December...
SPORTS
The Independent

France beat England to claim Six Nations grand slam for first time in 12 years

France won the grand slam and a first Six Nations title in 12 years with a 25-13 victory over England in a thrilling Test match in Paris.After Ireland secured a bonus-point victory over Scotland earlier on Saturday, France knew they had to beat England to take the title and they didn’t disappoint.Tries from Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont secured the title for Les Bleus in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France."Twelve years is a very long time,” France team manager Raphael Ibanez told ITV after the victory. “It's been an intense final game but...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Marcus Trescothick
Person
Dan Lawrence
The Independent

Turgid day’s play leaves England and West Indies heading for second Test draw

Overnight rain gave England some reason to hope to expect more than the three wickets they managed on Friday. More moisture in the surface? Some assistance in the air? Wishful thinking.It was, all told, a taxing day’s play – perhaps the most turgid of the series so far. England did at least finally bowl West Indies out for 411, squeezing the remaining six first-innings wickets out of 70.5 overs. England retaining a lead of 96, thanks to 3-118 from Jack Leach and two each for Ben Stokes and Saqib Mahmood.That was bumped to 136 by the time stumps was called,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Six Nations 2022: What are the title permutations and who can still win?

The Six Nations 2022 will play its final round on Saturday and there are only two teams who are still in a chance of winning the title.France could win the Grand Slam after an impressive campaign has seen them defeat Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy so far. England now stand in their way and it will be a bruising encounter in Paris. Eddie Jones’ men don’t have anything to play for but pride as they have suffered two losses in the competition so far.LIVE: Follow France vs England LIVE! Defending champions Wales are also not within a shot after suffering...
RUGBY
The Independent

Eddie Jones refuses to answer questions over his future after England defeat

Eddie Jones refused to answer questions over his future after England slumped to a third-place finish in the Guinness Six Nations but accepted his performance as head coach has not been good enough.France were crowned Grand Slam champions to claim their first title since 2010 after emerging emphatic 25-13 winners in Paris, although a jittery performance caused by the nerves of the occasion prevented them from pulling clear at any stage.It is the third time in five years that England have ended the tournament nursing three defeats, a poor return that raises questions over Jones’ suitability to continue as head...
RUGBY
The Independent

Reece James unlikely to join up with England squad, suggests Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has poured doubt on Reece James’ chances of joining up with the England squad next week.The full-back, who has played only 147 minutes of football this calendar year, has been included in Gareth Southgate’s party for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.However, Tuchel insists he needs a week more in recovery from a leg muscle injury before he is ready to play.The German was asked if he would be speaking to Southgate after his side’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, and said: “Petr Cech will have this chat because of...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#England Cricket#Followi
The Independent

Ben Stokes goes on offensive and Joe Root passes 150 as England power on

Ben Stokes was in the mood on the second morning of the Barbados Test, overshadowing unbeaten centurion Joe Root as his fearless hitting powered England to a formidable 369 for three at lunch.Having taken a wicket with the final ball of the first day, the West Indies were hoping to regain some control of a game that Root had taken away from them but they found Stokes in irrepressible mood.He hammered 89 not out in just 92 balls, unloading a highlights reel of shots to all corners of the Kensington Oval as he pummelled four sixes and 11 fours.1⃣2⃣5⃣-0⃣ in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Sexton believes Triple Crown win is one step on Ireland’s road to success

Captain Johnny Sexton says Triple Crown success is just one step on Ireland’s journey as they build towards next year’s World Cup.The Irish claimed the first major silverware of Andy Farrell’s reign following a dominant 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Dublin.But Farrell’s men were denied outright Guinness Six Nations glory as France later completed the Grand Slam by defeating England in Paris.Tries from Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh Van Der Flier and Conor Murray threw down the gauntlet for Les Bleus, while Sexton added three conversions.The veteran fly-half is heartened by Ireland’s recent progress and, with one eye on...
WORLD
The Independent

Pep Guardiola accepts that trophies are only measure of football success

Pep Guardiola admits winning trophies is the only measure of success that really matters in football.The Manchester City manager has made no secret of the fact he considers winning silverware of secondary importance to producing teams that play according to his footballing ideals.Yet he recognises that the club will be judged on the prizes they win and he is determined to ensure City’s success continues to breed more of the same.“You need strategies, ideas, whatever – but at the end you need trophies,” the Spaniard said. “Without trophies you cannot convince people. Only that carries weight in football.”City are enjoying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate “not complacent” about issues surrounding Qatar World Cup

Gareth Southgate admits it is a “great shame” that sections of England supporters will not travel to Qatar for the World Cup this winter and stressed that no-one is “complacent” to the issues involved.Accusations concerning the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded the finals back in 2010.Male homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence, same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government and women’s rights are much tighter than in other parts of the world.England boss Southgate has said he is now ‘clear’ on the...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Six Nations 2022: What are the fixtures and results so far?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans have returned to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Supporters being back in the six iconic stadiums have enlivened rugby’s grand old continental competition after the previous two editions were held partially or totally behind-closed-doors.Restrictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location but once those were lifted, it was full speed ahead.The six teams are battling across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament set to be decided by the traditional climax on ‘Super Saturday’ in...
RUGBY
The Independent

Italy pleased to silence critics after stunning Wales in Six Nations

Kieran Crowley said Italy had shut out noise over their Six Nations future after ending a 36-game losing streak in the tournament against Wales.With Italy not having registered a Six Nations victory since beating Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015, their place had been questioned at length with many observers calling from promotion and relegation in the tournament and insisting Georgia would be more competitive than the Azzurri.But those voices might be quieter from now on as Italy produced a tremendous performance – and a last-gasp winning try from winger Edoardo Padovani – to beat Wales 22-21 for a first-ever victory...
WORLD
The Independent

David Moyes says dramatic draw with Tottenham sparked West Ham upturn

David Moyes feels West Ham’s last visit to Tottenham kick-started their transformation from Premier League relegation candidates to top-four challengers.In October 2020, the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to their derby rivals after only 16 minutes and still trailed by the same margin with eight minutes remaining.But Fabian Balbuena pulled one back and a Davinson Sanchez own goal set up a grandstand finish capped by a memorable Manuel Lanzini strike to snatch an unlikely point.Moyes, who returns to Spurs with West Ham on Sunday, said: “I think sometimes in football, managers will tell you there are things which can completely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

UFC London 2022 LIVE results: Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall secure statement wins

There must have been something in the air at the O2 Arena on Saturday night, where UFC London marked perhaps the most significant night in the history of UK mixed martial arts. Of the 12 bouts scheduled for the first edition of the event since 2019, 10 featured British fighters. Seven of those combatants were victorious in the English capital, with six winning via stoppage. Five of those finishes came in the first round, while the other was an early contender for knockout of the year.In the main event on Saturday, Wigan heavyweight Tom Aspinall made a mockery of...
UFC
The Independent

Gregor Townsend proud of Scotland’s performance in wake of team protocol breach

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend attempted to draw a line under the disciplinary breach by six of his players last weekend after his team ended an underwhelming Six Nations campaign with a 26-5 defeat away to Ireland.It emerged on the eve of the game in Dublin that captain Stuart Hogg, Sam Johnson, Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Ali Price and Darcy Graham went against team protocol when leaving their hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh last weekend after returning from Scotland’s victory over Italy in Rome.Townsend insisted the matter had been dealt with and was instead intent on focusing on...
RUGBY
The Independent

France vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby result, final score and reaction as France seal Grand Slam

Follow live coverage as France beat England 25-13 in the finale of the Six Nations in Paris to win the Grand Slam and lift the championship trophy for the first time in 12 years.Fabien Galthie’s side made history as they claimed a Grand Slam and a first championship title since 2010. Victory over England achieved both those goals but the pressure was on, as any other result would have seen Ireland snatch the title after they beat Scotland earlier in the day.Tries from Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont secured the title for Les Bleus in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France.Follow all the latest reaction from the Stade de France:
WORLD
The Independent

British fighter Tom Aspinall in first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov

British fighter Tom Aspinall produced a clinical display to record a first-round submission win over Russian Alexander Volkov in their headline heavyweight UFC contest at the O2 in London.Aspinall, in just his 14th professional contest, took the fight to Volkov, who was seeking his 35th UFC victory, and cut the Russian early on.The 28-year-old from Salford continued his strong groundwork to manoeuvre Volkov into an armlock and secured a swift submission.Tom Aspinall has ARRIVED 💪 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/GUVWxBCpW5— UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022“I have been telling everyone I am born for this,” Aspinall said in his post-fight interview.“My secret is self-belief....
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy