Russia will target other European countries after Ukraine, Zelensky warns

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that “Russian weapons” will target other European countries after Ukraine , unless Vladimir Putin ’s forces are stopped now.

The president urged neighbouring nations to help themselves by helping Ukraine to fend off the invasion.

“Russian weapons will be directed against Europe if Ukraine doesn’t withstand,” Mr Zelensky said.

“That’s why I urge you to help yourselves by helping us. You know what arms we need. Everyone knows what defence systems we need. You know we need it desperately.”

The Independent

