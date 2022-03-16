ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2godSe_0ehLSHr000

In an 11th-hour gambit to give more bargaining power to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines, Republicans in the Iowa House on Wednesday converted a cosmetology bill into a one-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain for the pipelines.

“The reason we are addressing eminent domain today is because landowners who are potentially impacted want certainty,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, chairperson of the House State Government committee that narrowly advanced the amended bill. “I am not anti-pipeline.”

Kaufmann announced in January he would not consider legislation this session that would affect current pipeline proposals that have been in the works for months and have yielded dozens of agreements with landowners to lay pipe on their properties.

At issue are three potential projects that would build a total of nearly 2,000 miles of liquid carbon pipelines across the state to transport captured carbon emissions — mostly from ethanol plants — to other states to be sequestered underground.

Opponents of the projects say they don’t serve a public purpose that is worthy of eminent domain and would irreparably damage farmland and pose a public health risk.

A Senate bill that would have prevented private companies from using eminent domain to build the pipelines on farmland failed to get support from a committee before a deadline last month to remain viable for debate. Lobbyists for Summit Carbon Solutions, one of the pipeline proposers, said at the time that the bill would kill their project and cost the company tens of millions of dollars it had already invested.

Summit released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said it has already signed voluntary easements with landowners for more than 100 miles of its route and is finalizing agreements for 70 more miles.

“They’re using a strong-arm policy, I would say,” Ted Junker, a northeast Iowa farmer, said during the hearing. “And the first thing that comes out of their mouth when you tell them, no, you’re not interested, is ‘Well, we’re going to get it by eminent domain anyway,’ and that’s their spiel. That’s their negotiation.”

Junker was among three people who spoke during the hearing against eminent domain for the pipelines, which House Democrats said was too few people to have meaningful input from the public.

“When you see a cosmetology bill, and you haven’t had a chance as a public to actually know what the amendment does, in terms of changing it completely, then it is a problem,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, the ranking member of the committee. “And there’s where I think we become suspect in terms of the public, in terms of being able to be transparent.”

Democrats who spoke during the hearing said landowners rights need to be considered but that they opposed they way Kaufmann was doing it.

“The people back home that are affected by their land, they don’t give a sh– about the process,” Kaufmann responded. “They care about results.”

The committee voted 10-2 with one abstention to amend Senate File 2022 — which initially pertained to where barbers can operate — to halt eminent domain for the pipelines until March 2023 and to recommend it to the full House. Kaufmann indicated he was confident it would get a vote.

If the House approves the amended bill, it would still need the Senate’s approval of the changes before it goes to the governor’s desk.

The post Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill advances to restrict Senate oversight of governor’s appointments

A bill approved by the Iowa Senate last week that would end the chamber’s automatic oversight of appointments to 29 boards and commissions had a small, silver lining for some Democrats: It had the potential to open more governors’ appointments to oversight if a majority of the Senate voted to do so. No more. An […] The post Bill advances to restrict Senate oversight of governor’s appointments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates

WASHINGTON — The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week includes $75 million in Help America Vote Act grants — a major reduction compared to years past. Experts say the $75 million is insufficient to fund local elections and leaves local election offices without resources to improve election infrastructure and protect the […] The post Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lessons about cracked legal theories from a misguided pots-n-pans salesman

Many years ago, I sat at the kitchen table of a pots-n-pans salesman from Pleasant Valley. We didn’t talk about cookware. He was laying out with lots of precision why the United States government had no legal basis for prosecuting him for willfully refusing to file federal income tax returns. It was a lengthy conversation […] The post Lessons about cracked legal theories from a misguided pots-n-pans salesman  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Delegation calls for National Weather Service improvements after tornado warning glitches

After a series of deadly tornadoes swept through central Iowa in early March, Iowa’s D.C. delegation called for improvements to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lawmakers also weighed in on student loans, aid to Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal and mask mandates. Here’s your weekly update: Rep. Cindy Axne […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Delegation calls for National Weather Service improvements after tornado warning glitches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mobile home park bill advances in House

A bill that would lengthen the amount of notice given to mobile home park residents of evictions and rent increases from 60 to 90 days was advanced by an Iowa House committee Tuesday despite objections that it doesn’t include other provisions to further protect those residents. House File 2441 was previously approved by a different […] The post Mobile home park bill advances in House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses

It’s been two years since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the state-mandated restrictions are long gone, the effects of the disruption linger. The beginning was pocked with the uncertainty of intermittent closures, limited hours of operation and social-distancing requirements that effectively limited the […] The post Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board dismisses complaint over deleted cellphone texts

For the second time in less than a year, the Iowa Public Information Board dismissed open records complaints filed by Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital Dispatch’s deputy editor, despite finding merit in his claims against state offices. At issue Thursday was Kauffman’s request 10 months ago for work-related text messages from the cellphone of Beth Townsend, […] The post Board dismisses complaint over deleted cellphone texts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After 11 disciplinary cases and his retirement, lawyer’s license is suspended

After 11 prior disciplinary cases, a criminal conviction for fraud and his retirement from practicing law, a western Iowa attorney’s law license has been suspended by the Iowa Supreme Court. The Grievance Commission of the Iowa Supreme Court had recommended that the court revoke the Iowa law license of Sioux City lawyer Brien P. O’Brien […] The post After 11 disciplinary cases and his retirement, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mascher
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional

Iowa’s second attempt to criminalize unauthorized surveillance inside agricultural facilities has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. “Iowa seeks to protect private property rights by singling out for punishment, at least in part, trespassers based on their disfavored viewpoint of agriculture,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in her ruling Monday, adding that it’s […] The post Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, another step the federal government hopes will end the Russian war in Ukraine. The 424-8 vote sends the measure, which refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko as “ruthless” dictators, to the Senate. GOP Reps. […] The post U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight saving […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Pipelines#Ethanol#Switcheroo#Republicans#The Iowa House#Summit Carbon Solutions
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Take a measured loss’: Iowa lawmakers buckle down on the bottle bill

Iowa lawmakers say they’re ready to change the state’s long-suffering bottle redemption program – even if some stakeholders aren’t happy with the plan. The Legislature created the bottle redemption system 4o years ago. But for years, participants in the system – beverage distributors, retailers and redemption centers – have been calling for changes, saying the […] The post ‘Take a measured loss’: Iowa lawmakers buckle down on the bottle bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday. They asked the […] The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats call for more restrictive gun control laws following East High shooting

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines said the principal of East High School had one request after a shooting occurred on school grounds: “Take the guns out of the hands of my babies.” A Des Moines teenager, Jose Lopez, died last week, the victim of a drive-by shooting at the school. Two East High students were injured […] The post Democrats call for more restrictive gun control laws following East High shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda?

Four years ago, I drove down to Osceola to cover the kickoff for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first campaign at the top of the gubernatorial ticket. She gave a roughly 10-minute speech that was focused almost entirely on her small-town roots and the accomplishments of the Branstad administration. (She served for over seven years as lieutenant […] The post Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens

A highly contagious and deadly avian influenza has been detected in an immense flock of egg-laying chickens in northwest Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday. The Buena Vista County flock has 5.3 million birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department. The virus was confirmed Thursday. It is the […] The post Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa inmates sue over the potential loss of music downloads

Two prison inmates are suing the state of Iowa over a decision they say could result in the loss of $4,600 worth of music they purchased through the prison system. Steven Ray Wycoff and Kenneth Pladsen, who reside at the state-run Clarinda Correctional Facility, are suing Iowa Prison Industries and its director, Dan Clark, in […] The post Iowa inmates sue over the potential loss of music downloads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invoked the Pearl Harbor attacks ahead of World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while urging the United States to do more to stop the Russian war against his country. During the speech, delivered virtually to members of Congress in an auditorium on Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy drew a […] The post Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOREIGN POLICY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy