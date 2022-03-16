Second train derailment in a week near Rouleau

An Amtrak engineer accused over a deadly train crash has been found not guilty.Brandon Bostian was the man operating the Amtrak Northeast Regional train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015. He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, 238 counts of reckless endangerment, and causing a catastrophe. On Friday, a jury acquitted him on all charges.“Today the jury gave him his life back,” Mr Bostian’s lawyer, Brian McMonagle, told KFYR. “We’ve been saying from the beginning there was never a crime committed here by Brandon.”On 12 May, 2015, Mr Bostian’s train was traveling from Washington DC to New York City....

