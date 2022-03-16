ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Second train derailment in a week near Rouleau

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother train derailed Wednesday morning located near Rouleau, about 10 km north of Wilcox. Milestone RCMP said at 10 a.m. they were on the scene of a train derailment near the community....

KLTV

32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - According to Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy, two trains derailed on Sunday in the area between CR 2110 and CR 2116. Abernathy said two trains were coupled together at a length of over 13,000 feet long. Two locomotives were in front, one in middle and one at rear of the train.
PITTSBURG, TX
The Independent

Amtrak train driver found not guilty over deadly 2015 derailment

An Amtrak engineer accused over a deadly train crash has been found not guilty.Brandon Bostian was the man operating the Amtrak Northeast Regional train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015. He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, 238 counts of reckless endangerment, and causing a catastrophe. On Friday, a jury acquitted him on all charges.“Today the jury gave him his life back,” Mr Bostian’s lawyer, Brian McMonagle, told KFYR. “We’ve been saying from the beginning there was never a crime committed here by Brandon.”On 12 May, 2015, Mr Bostian’s train was traveling from Washington DC to New York City....
Action News Jax

Officer-involved crash near McDuff Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer involved crash occurred overnight around 11:40p.m. near McDuff Avenue with a highway construction company. According to JSO, the officer involved pulled his patrol car into ongoing traffic on I-10. In attempt to block the middle lane of traffic, a woman driving a Toyota Corolla did not see the officer and struck his car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

