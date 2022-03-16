ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles-Italia to Fete Oscar-Nominated Paolo Sorrentino, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Enrico Casarosa

By Nick Vivarelli
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Los Angeles-Italia Film Fashion and Art Festival will be honoring Italian directors Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”) and Enrico Casarosa (“Luca”) as well as costume-designer Massimo Cantini Parrini (“Cyrano”) all of whom have scored nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards....

