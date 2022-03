Where are the private jets of Russian oligarchs at this very moment? To find out, all you have to do is check the Twitter account of @RUOligarchJets, run by the very same teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private plane and publicized its location in real time. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the automated account to help increase the pressure on Russia’s richest citizens in the hope that they’ll push Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

