ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho House again kills resolution honoring 50th anniversary of Sawtooth National Recreation Act

By Clark Corbin
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k9ir_0ehLOliA00

For the second time in a week, the Idaho House of Representatives killed a nonbinding resolution intended to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act.

House Concurrent Resolution 51 failed on a 22-45 vote Wednesday. The resolution “recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act and celebrates the contributions that Idahoans have made to protect and appreciate this iconic landscape in Idaho.”

Congress approved the Sawtooth National Recreation Act in 1972, which was sponsored by former U.S. Sens. Frank Church and Len Jordan. The act established and protected the 756,000-acre Sawtooth National Recreation Area, created the Sawtooth Wilderness within it and banned mining. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area includes more than 700 miles of hiking trails, 300 high-elevation mountain lakes and is a popular place for Idahoans and tourists to enjoy hiking, fishing, backpacking, hunting, kayaking, camping, mountain biking and climbing. Redfish Lake, the headwaters of the Salmon River and the Sawtooth, Boulder, White Cloud and Smoky mountain ranges are all located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

“I am just trying to honor some hard workers and some beautiful land in our state, that’s about it,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

But for the second time in a week, Republicans seized on the resolution, which they said goes against their preference for the state to own and manage the lands, not the U.S. Forest Service.

“This is not a celebration of the wilderness of the state of Idaho, this is a celebration of the federal government’s overreach and management of what should be state lands,” said Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. “That’s what this is, pure and simple.”

Rep. Ron Nate, R- Rexburg, also debated against the resolution.

“I was going to say that this bill just makes fluffy statements about how great the government declaration is on this, but it’s actually more serious than that,” Nate said. “We are honoring federal control, federal management of lands. I am also surprised that the House has spoken once, it gets sent back, here it is again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orjYD_0ehLOliA00

The Sawtooth Wilderness is located within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun)

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, debated in favor of the resolution. Rubel told legislators that when she moved to Idaho 21 years ago, she didn’t know anyone, was devastated and homesick. That changed the first day she hiked in the Sawtooth National Recreation and was surrounded by stunning peaks and crystal clear mountain streams. Having grown up in a large city, Rubel said she was amazed there are still places like that that are protected and free for the public to enjoy.

“It is an unbelievable treasure,” Rubel said. “My only complaint about this resolution is that it’s going to get the word out to the world on this incredible treasure that we have here. Nobody knows it’s there. They’re off wasting their time at Yellowstone and other places not realizing that the most gorgeous place in North America is actually sitting here in Idaho”

On March 9, the Idaho House killed an earlier version of the resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 117 by a 18-51 vote. That resolution had previously passed the Idaho Senate via a voice vote on Feb. 23.

Burns worked with one of the original resolution’s opponents to strike out references to future wilderness in Idaho, hoping new House Resolution 51 would avoid opposition that doomed the first resolution.

“Now what we have before us is a straight resolution honoring the creation of SNRA and the fine folks who have worked there over the years,” Burns told legislators.

In the end, it wasn’t close. Republicans led the effort to kill the bill, which failed on a 22-45 vote.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Idaho House again kills resolution honoring 50th anniversary of Sawtooth National Recreation Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin faces projected budget shortfall if she doesn’t cut expenses

The administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management has warned the heads of the Idaho Legislature’s budget committee that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office will run out of money before the end of the budget year if she does not reduce expenses. In an email sent Thursday to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad and Rep. Rick […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin faces projected budget shortfall if she doesn’t cut expenses appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho has an exemplary process for picking judges, why fix it?

During his 12 years as Idaho governor, Butch Otter tells me he appointed 56 judges for Idaho’s judicial system – five justices of the Supreme Court, all of the current judges on the Court of Appeals and over 45 District Court judges. He regularly received praise from other governors for the high quality of Idaho’s […] The post Idaho has an exemplary process for picking judges, why fix it? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House will hear bill making major changes to Idaho Judicial Council

The Idaho House Judiciary and Rules Committee sent a bill to the House floor on Thursday that makes major changes to the judicial appointment process less than a day after it was printed and without input from the judiciary branch. The committee voted 10-7 to send the bill to the floor without a recommendation as […] The post Idaho House will hear bill making major changes to Idaho Judicial Council appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities

The Idaho House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would guarantee health care patients or residents of care facilities have a right to visits from an essential caregiver. If passed into law, Senate Bill 1353 would allow patients or residents of care facilities to designate a person to be their essential […] The post Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho COVID-19 surge drove patient transfers, strained out-of-state hospitals, new data shows

Last fall, Idaho was one of a handful of states that went into emergency “crisis standards of care” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government-backed designation allowed hard-hit states to limit the number of patients in its overwhelmed hospitals and, in some extreme cases, ration care based on how sick people were. Idaho […] The post Idaho COVID-19 surge drove patient transfers, strained out-of-state hospitals, new data shows appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on Idaho House floor

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 16, 2022 The Idaho House of Representatives quickly brought up — and then abruptly set aside — a $46 million all-day kindergarten bill Wednesday. The House will not vote on the bill until Friday. But the sudden about-face illustrated that one of Gov. Brad Little’s cornerstone K-12 bills has […] The post All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill adding extra penalties for assault on utility workers advances to Idaho House floor

A bill that would add additional penalties for assault or battery upon utility workers is headed to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Tuesday afternoon, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration committee voted to send Senate Bill 1321 to the House floor with a recommendation it passes.  If passed into law, the […] The post Bill adding extra penalties for assault on utility workers advances to Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill requiring tuition payback for some Idaho medical students clears Senate committee

The Senate Education Committee easily passed a bill requiring graduates of Idaho’s medical school to practice in the state for at least four years or pay back any tuition subsidized by public dollars, along with a resolution to add 10 more seats to the school’s enrollment capacity. House Bill 718 outlines contract requirements for students […] The post Bill requiring tuition payback for some Idaho medical students clears Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilana Rubel
Idaho Capital Sun

Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spreads unverified reports of voter fraud

A Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spread vague and unverified claims of voter fraud on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives on Monday morning while pushing a bill to tighten voter registration and identification laws.  Moments before the Idaho House voted on House Bill 761, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the […] The post Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spreads unverified reports of voter fraud appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Texas-style abortion bill heads to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk

A bill that would allow relatives of a pregnant mother to sue a medical provider who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected is on its way to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk for final consideration.  On Monday afternoon, the Idaho House of Representatives voted 51-14 to pass House Bill 1309. The bill allows […] The post Texas-style abortion bill heads to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Democratic candidate Rognstad will not appear on Idaho primary election ballot

Idaho Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Capital Sun on Monday afternoon that Democratic candidate for governor Shelby Rognstad will not appear on the primary ballot because he was still registered as a Republican before the candidate filing deadline. Houck said Idaho law requires candidates to be affiliated with the party that […] The post Democratic candidate Rognstad will not appear on Idaho primary election ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Execution chemical secrecy bill brought back for vote, moves to Senate

The Idaho Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee brought back a bill on executions by lethal injection Monday, moving it forward in a 5-4 vote, after it stayed in committee last week due to a tie. Last week, House Bill 658 stayed in committee due to a 4-4 vote. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, was absent during that […] The post Execution chemical secrecy bill brought back for vote, moves to Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Senate#Mountain Biking#Idahoans#Congress#White Cloud#Smoky#D Bellevue#Republicans
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill advances to guarantee visitors for patients, long-term care residents

This story was published by Idaho Reports on March 15, 2022. The House Health and Welfare Committee has passed a bill guaranteeing  a right to visitation from essential caregivers for hospital patients and residents in long-term care facilities. The bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was crafted in response to early COVID-19 restrictions […] The post Bill advances to guarantee visitors for patients, long-term care residents appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democratic Party elects Necochea as new chairwoman

The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee on Saturday elected new party chairwoman Lauren Necochea, who serves as a state representative in Boise’s District 19, according to a press release. Necochea will replace Deborah Silver, who has served as acting chairwoman since Fred Cornforth stepped down in January after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive […] The post Idaho Democratic Party elects Necochea as new chairwoman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Democratic candidate Rognstad registered as Republican voter

This story originally published and updated on March 12 by Idaho Reports. Shelby Rognstad does not appear on the Secretary of State’s website of gubernatorial candidates, despite announcing he had filed as a Democratic candidate for governor before the Friday deadline. That’s because according to public records, Rognstad is registered as a Republican. Idaho law requires that […] The post Democratic candidate Rognstad registered as Republican voter appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Lawmakers need to know the difference Medicaid makes for Idaho families and our communities

Medicaid is a lifeline for struggling Idahoans. With economic hardship and the rising costs of food, gas and everyday expenses affecting families across Idaho, having access to affordable health coverage is a primary concern for families in the state. The peace of mind that comes with knowing that medical care won’t bankrupt your family can […] The post Lawmakers need to know the difference Medicaid makes for Idaho families and our communities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Idaho Capital Sun

Let’s trust Idaho teachers and stop introducing bills attacking public education and educators

I am a mother of two middle-school boys that have been educated by Lake Pend Oreille School District schools since the first grade. Over the last eight years, I have helped in the schools by teaching art, introducing woodworking skills, helping struggling readers, chaperoning field trips and serving as a PTO officer. I truly appreciate […] The post Let’s trust Idaho teachers and stop introducing bills attacking public education and educators appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Two bills aimed at Idaho election process defeated in Senate committee

The Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday defeated two election-related bills sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, amid concerns about implementation and potential voter suppression. Senate Bill 1375 would have made several changes to voter identification law, including a new requirement for voters to present an Idaho driver’s license or identification card with […] The post Two bills aimed at Idaho election process defeated in Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’

St. Luke’s hospital in downtown Boise was on lockdown from about 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, due to what St. Luke’s Health System called a “security incident.” In messages to staff, the hospital’s security team advised employees not to enter or exit the hospital due to an “external threat.” Due to a security […] The post Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

House Bill 675 will cause deep, irreparable harm to the Idaho families it claims to protect

We are long-time Idaho physicians writing on behalf of countless other medical providers in Idaho who are deeply concerned about the impact House Bill 675 will have on our patients. This bill would equate widely agreed upon standard medical practices with child abuse while endangering the lives of our young patients by denying them and […] The post House Bill 675 will cause deep, irreparable harm to the Idaho families it claims to protect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy