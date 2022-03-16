Steelers reportedly sign Myles Jack

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) As of 4:00 on Wednesday, the NFL free agency period kicked off.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t waste much time in making a splash in the free agent pool.

It was reported by Adam Schefter that the Steelers signed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year deal.

The deal is two years, $16 million.

Jack is 26-years-old and will force the Steelers to start shedding players to fit the new addition.

Players like Joe Schobert and Devin Bush could be pushed out of the lineup with the presence of Jack.

According to Gerry Dulac, the Jack signing means Schobert will be released by the Steelers.

Schobert was scheduled to make $9.7 million in the upcoming season.

In 2021, Jack picked up 62 solo tackles, 21 more than Bush collected in an extra game on the Jaguars who went 3-14.

Jack’s 62 tackles led the entire Jaguars defense.