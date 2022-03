If you are looking at laptop deals to replace an aging machine but you don’t know where to begin, it’s highly recommended that you start with Dell laptop deals. For a combination of powerful performance and beautiful design, you should take a look at Dell XPS deals, as those are what the brand is known for. You’re in luck because the Dell XPS 17 is currently available from Dell with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $1,850 from its original price of $2,100.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO