One of the original members Michigan’s Fab Five came to the locker room to show the No. 11 Wolverines some love following their Sweet 16 bid Saturday. NBA Hall of Famer, and former teammate of Juwan Howard, Chris Webber gave UM’s postgame speech after their 86-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee. And it’s great to see C-Webb repping Michigan again after his previously strained relationship with the university.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO