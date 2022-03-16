The Fed raised rates, but can it catch up with inflation?

The Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year will likely mean higher rates for car loans as well, but that probably won't have a huge impact on either auto sales or the terms many car...
The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would raise interest rates for the first time in three years as policymakers look to cool red-hot inflation, a move that comes at a precarious time for the U.S. economy as it confronts a continuing pandemic and a war in Europe. The...
The S&P 500 rallied for a second day, hitting the highs of the session on a report that Ukraine and Russia are making strides toward a peace agreement. Federal Reserve announced at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday that it will increase short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a well-telegraphed move by the central bank as it seeks to control surging inflation.
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
MILLIONS of retirees will get Social Security payments worth up to $1,657 next week. Benefits will be sent on March 16 to eligible Americans born between the 11th and 20th of the month. Seniors between the 20th and 31st of the month will get their next SS benefit on March...
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media. "The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis,...
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year’s end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels in 2023.
Two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on March 7th, oil prices hit $130 per barrel. They've pulled back since, to hover above $100, but as ABC News reported, the International Energy Agency warned this week that we may be in for a supply shock soon, with Russia forced to cut its production by 30%:
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
Music stocks that had been pummeled in recent months received a respite on Wednesday (March 16) after the Federal Reserve moved to combat inflation and soaring economy by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 0.50%. The federal fund rate is the benchmark rate for inter-bank loans and borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. Shares of Universal Music Group rose 5.0% on the day to 21.96 euros while Spotify improved 7.9% to $133.58 and Warner Music Group climbed 1.4% to $35.47.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine moves into its third week, unconventional actors continue to target Russian state-backed businesses with a string of hacks and data leaks — the latest apparently referencing pro-hacktivism comments made by Hillary Clinton. The targeted organization is Transneft, the Russian state-controlled oil pipeline giant....
Russia announced on Thursday that it would not hold a vote on its resolution calling for a "negotiated ceasefire" to evacuate civilians, after other world leaders condemned the scope and language of the proposal. Russia's resolution did not mention stopping its attack on Ukraine, and did not respond to the General Assembly resolution that overwhelmingly called for Russian forces to withdraw.
Comments / 0