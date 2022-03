The season has come to an end for Arkansas women’s basketball as they fell to Utah 92-69 at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Austin, Texas on Friday. The Utes jumped out of the gate early on offense, starting the game off on a 10-0 run. Their offense was clicking firing on all cylinders, especially from beyond the arc, as they knocked down 15 triples against the Razorbacks and led by as many as 20 in the first half.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO