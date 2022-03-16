ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Redistricting puts single 2-person township residence into its own precinct

By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii1IF_0ehLLx1R00

Before they consider changing their own districts, Rice County commissioners heard how federal and state redistricting is impacting the county.

Most unusual, noted County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson, is a new voting precinct in Northfield Township with just two voters.

“This is the biggest issue that Rice County will have,” Anderson told commissioners at a Tuesday workshop meeting.

Starting with the upcoming general election, Northfield Township will be in two congressional districts.

Most of the township will remain in the 2nd District. The southeast corner of the county is moving to the 1st District.

While the vast majority of the township will be in Minnesota House District 58B, one residence adjacent to the city of Northfield will be in House District 58A.

Voting precincts must align with the congressional and state legislative districts.

That means the township has to rearrange its voting precincts and will need to have three precincts.

One of the precincts will be just one residence — the only one in the township that is in the new House District 58A.

The two occupants of that residence have agreed to vote via mail-in ballots, eliminating the need to create an in-person polling place for them, Anderson said. But since vote tallies are posted by precinct, Anderson said she is concerned that the public will be able to see how those two residents voted.

The congressional and state district shifts also will create challenges for Northfield Township’s other two precincts, Anderson said. The precincts will have residents of two to three different school districts. Election officials will have to keep straight two or three different sets of ballots whenever there is a school election.

“That’s a lot for townships to manage,” Anderson said.

Anderson brought her concern to the Secretary of State’s Office and said she learned it can’t be addressed in time for the coming election. The county could pursue legislative action in future years. But Anderson wasn’t optimistic, based on the county’s failed efforts to remedy the split of Webster Township in the last round of redistricting.

“To be honest, I think we’re stuck for another 10 years,” she said.

County officials lamented that this decade’s redistricting eliminates the Webster split only to create a new one in Northfield Township.

“It seems to me like Rice County is really getting split up,” said Commissioner Jim Purfeerst. “Is this common? Is it just the location of our county?”

Anderson said the county’s location just outside the growing greater Twin Cities metro is the reason.

“It used to be Scott County that got divided up,” she said. “But now they got put back together, and it’s moved down to us to be divided up.”

County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider a staff proposal and any public proposals to update their own County Board of Commissioners district boundaries on April 6.

Faribault Daily News

Committee recommends demolishing county buildings

Demolition of aging buildings surrounding the Rice County Law Enforcement Center appears more likely. A committee has narrowed the recommended options for reusing county-owned land once the Sheriff’s Office moves to a new home. Both recommendations include demolishing multiple buildings, one which once was a storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill. County commissioners did not object to demolition Tuesday before turning to discussion of what to do with...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

At least 15 running in special congressional election

A special primary election will be held to narrow the field of candidates to fill the 1st Congressional District seat through the end of the year. Fifteen people have filed to run for the seat. The candidate filing period closes on Tuesday. The Republican candidates thus far are: state Rep. Jeremy Munson, Matt Benda, Brad Finstad, Ken Navisky, Bob Carney Jr., Kevin Kocina, J.R. Ewing and Roger Ungemach. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Faribault Daily News

Rice County sets redistricting timeline

Rice County now has a timeline for potentially redistricting its Board of Commissioners districts. But the county may not legally be required to change them. The updated populations of the existing districts still meet statutory requirements, Denise Anderson, the county’s property tax and elections director, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. But potential changes to city precincts could require the county to shift to aligning districts. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

City to restrict water access outside of city limits

The city of Faribault’s water and sewer capacities are not growing. But the population and the utility needs of the community are growing. With this dilemma, a decision had to be made. Faribault city staff and council members are trying to ensure the city’s growth is not restricted by the need for increased access to water and sewer. Last April, while discussing changes to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the City...
FARIBAULT, MN
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
Northfield, MN
Government
Faribault Daily News

Townships hold elections on March 8

Voters in Rice County’s 14 townships will have the opportunity to select representatives at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8. Running for office are: Bridgewater Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling Vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

School Board mulls over $1 million in budget cuts

With enrollment on the decline and state funding not keeping up with inflation, the Faribault Public School District appears set to move forward with roughly $1 million in painful cuts in order to keep its fiscal house in order. Facing a deficit of close to $2 million, board members have been considering cuts of up to $1.5 million. Even with cuts that large, fiscal projections showed that annual deficits could eat up the fund balance in three years. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

GOP candidates for attorney general discuss the issues at open forum

Cime, law enforcement, religious freedom and election security were among the pivotal topics during a special attorney general candidate forum Wednesday night. Hosted by the Steele County Republicans, four out of the five GOP candidates for Minnesota’s attorney general met at the Owatonna VFW to vie for southern Minnesota’s vote in the race to win their party’s nomination. Former 10th District Court judge Tad Jude, business attorney Jim Schultz, criminal...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Precincts#Redistricting#Minnesota House
Faribault Daily News

Jasinski formally announces bid for reelection

"I truly love what I do," said state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, when asked why he is seeking to be reelected this November. Following a shakeup in legislative districts statewide, with new maps drawn up by a five-judge Minnesota Redistricting Panel, the two-term senator made it clear early on that his work at the state Capitol is far from over. On Thursday, Jasinski made it official with a formal announcement...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

School board member running for state Senate

Farmington native Jake Cordes has filed to run as a Republican candidate for the new state Senate seat for District 58, created after this year’s redistricting. The district will include northern Rice County. Cordes, 31, announced his candidacy last week. He said he’s been thinking about running for another seat after serving two terms as Farmington area school board member. “I have a passion for public service,” Cordes said. “When...
FARMINGTON, MN
Faribault Daily News

City Council OKs workforce housing development

Despite concerns over some unresolved issues, Faribault city councilors paved the way Tuesday for a workforce housing project in the 1900 block of 4th Street NW. Rick Amundson, representing Sun Companies Property Management, proposed the two-phased, multifamily housing project on land originally intended for expansion of C&S Vending at 1919 Second St. NW. Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen explained the company no longer needs the land for that...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Local, state advocates call for refunding of Historic Preservation Tax Credit

After the Minnesota Legislature opted last year to once more kick the can down the road on a permanent extension, a key tax credit designed to help historic building owners keep up on building maintenance is once again set to expire in just a few months. First created in 2010 as a supplement to the federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit, Minnesota’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit was initially slated to run through 2015. Although it was built on a successful template, legislators weren’t sure how effective...
FARIBAULT, MN
News Break
Politics
Faribault Daily News

County approves solar fields near Northfield

Two solar panel arrays are coming to the Northfield area. The Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday OK’d two 1-megawatt solar developments on rural properties east of the city. Both projects are being developed by Novel Green Solar — a St. Paul-based company. The energy generated will be fed to the existing Xcel Energy electrical grid, according to application materials. ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Faribault Daily News

Local legislators consider support options for Greater Minnesota housing

With a severe housing shortage threatening to limit robust trends of economic growth across the region, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and League of Minnesota Cities have thrown their weight behind a new bill, which includes significant investment and reforms. Dubbed the “Comprehensive Housing Spectrum Act” by its advocates, HF 2880 passed the Minnesota House of Representatives’s Housing Finance and Policy Committee last week by a 6-4 party line vote. Next, it will be heard in the House Taxes Committee. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

