Redistricting puts single 2-person township residence into its own precinct

Before they consider changing their own districts, Rice County commissioners heard how federal and state redistricting is impacting the county.

Most unusual, noted County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson, is a new voting precinct in Northfield Township with just two voters.

“This is the biggest issue that Rice County will have,” Anderson told commissioners at a Tuesday workshop meeting.

Starting with the upcoming general election, Northfield Township will be in two congressional districts.

Most of the township will remain in the 2nd District. The southeast corner of the county is moving to the 1st District.

While the vast majority of the township will be in Minnesota House District 58B, one residence adjacent to the city of Northfield will be in House District 58A.

Voting precincts must align with the congressional and state legislative districts.

That means the township has to rearrange its voting precincts and will need to have three precincts.

One of the precincts will be just one residence — the only one in the township that is in the new House District 58A.

The two occupants of that residence have agreed to vote via mail-in ballots, eliminating the need to create an in-person polling place for them, Anderson said. But since vote tallies are posted by precinct, Anderson said she is concerned that the public will be able to see how those two residents voted.

The congressional and state district shifts also will create challenges for Northfield Township’s other two precincts, Anderson said. The precincts will have residents of two to three different school districts. Election officials will have to keep straight two or three different sets of ballots whenever there is a school election.

“That’s a lot for townships to manage,” Anderson said.

Anderson brought her concern to the Secretary of State’s Office and said she learned it can’t be addressed in time for the coming election. The county could pursue legislative action in future years. But Anderson wasn’t optimistic, based on the county’s failed efforts to remedy the split of Webster Township in the last round of redistricting.

“To be honest, I think we’re stuck for another 10 years,” she said.

County officials lamented that this decade’s redistricting eliminates the Webster split only to create a new one in Northfield Township.

“It seems to me like Rice County is really getting split up,” said Commissioner Jim Purfeerst. “Is this common? Is it just the location of our county?”

Anderson said the county’s location just outside the growing greater Twin Cities metro is the reason.

“It used to be Scott County that got divided up,” she said. “But now they got put back together, and it’s moved down to us to be divided up.”

County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider a staff proposal and any public proposals to update their own County Board of Commissioners district boundaries on April 6.