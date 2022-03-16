ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Giants, A's are affected by MLB's revised 2022 schedule

By Alex Espinoza
Major League Baseball announced a revised 2022 schedule Wednesday, as the regular season has been extended by three days to Oct. 5 and doubleheaders will be used to get all 30 teams to the allotted 162 games.

Since the MLB lockout lifted, the A’s have been in fire sale mode, trading away Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday after dealing 2021 All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Matt Olson earlier in the week. The Giants have filled out their rotation but lost out on the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes, as the star Japanese outfielder reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Both the Bay Area teams are slated to open spring training Friday and begin the regular season on April 8, so there’s still time for the teams to transform their rosters before Opening Day. The Giants and A’s will also square off in a two-game Bay Bridge series at Oracle Park on April 26 and 27. Here’s how the 2022 revisions affected each team:

San Francisco Giants

The Giants had to reschedule seven games from the original slate, including four contests against the San Diego Padres and three against the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the addition of a game on July 7, Now San Francisco and San Diego will play a four-game series instead of a three-game set. The two divisional foes will now close the regular season in October at Petco Park with a three-game series that could have some serious postseason implications for the NL West.

Instead of having an off-day April 25, the Giants will make a pit stop at Milwaukee in what’s become a four-team, 11-game, 11-day road trip that also includes trips to Cleveland, New York and Washington D.C. San Francisco will parachute into Milwaukee again for a doubleheader on Sept. 8, between three-game road sets at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, so it will be a unique, late-season scheduling wrinkle the Giants will have to maneuver around. Check out the complete schedule at MLB.com .

Oakland A’s

The A’s rescheduled four games against the Los Angeles Angels and three games from the Detroit Tigers. Two of the contests fall during a stretch in May where Oakland will now play 15 games in the span of 13 days between May 6 and May 18. Remember, there are no more seven-inning games in doubleheaders, as both contests will be played to nine innings.

The A’s will play a doubleheader in Detroit on May 10 but serve as the home team in one of the contests, as it is a makeup. The A’s and Tigers will also play a doubleheader on July 21, which actually cuts Oakland's All-Star break short by a day, which is a bummer.

As previously mentioned, the A’s will play the Angels in a doubleheader, coming on May 14 during that brutal stretch of 15 games in 13 days. Oakland will host Los Angeles in the new regular-season finale from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. Check out the complete schedule at MLB.com .

