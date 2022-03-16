Walk Hard Live @ 4pm

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO