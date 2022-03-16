Local Wins Swedish Game Show

A swim practice at a Florida high school was cut short when a baby alligator crawled into the pool.Police say the three-foot gator was spotted on Friday at Montverde Academy, a grade K-12 school in Montverde, Florida. Fortunately, two officers were able to remove the reptile safely.“DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.Pictures show Mr Faust and Mr Brownsberger holding up the small alligator,...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO