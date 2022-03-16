ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Local Wins Swedish Game Show

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, at least 3.6 million people in the U.S....

www.wjhg.com

Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Arc of the Bay representatives came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to show us how to make the perfect St. Patrick's Day meal, and tell us about their disability awareness fundraisers this month. According to the Brain Injury Association of America, at least 3.6 million people in the U.S. sustain...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Quality of Life challenges you to a game of Bingo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Up for a game of Bingo? Panama City Quality of Life is challenging you to complete a bingo board featuring several popular and lesser-known locations around the city. The board includes challenges like creating a TikTok video, taking a selfie in front of one of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Erika Newell wins Everything for Sweden game show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everything for Sweden, also known as Allt för Sverige, is different than the typical American game show. Instead of high drama for a big prize, the show wants to connect Americans with Swedish ancestry back to their roots. The game show consists of different carnival-like competitions in each round.
TV & VIDEOS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJHG-TV

No Drinking on Beach

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, at least 3.6 million people in the U.S. sustain a brain injury each year and there are more than 5.3 million individuals in the United States who are living with a permanent brain injury-related disability. That's one in every 60 people. Walk...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alligator in pool interrupts swim team practice at Florida school

A swim practice at a Florida high school was cut short when a baby alligator crawled into the pool.Police say the three-foot gator was spotted on Friday at Montverde Academy, a grade K-12 school in Montverde, Florida. Fortunately, two officers were able to remove the reptile safely.“DFC Faust and Deputy Brownsberger responded to a call at Montverde Academy in reference to a 3-foot alligator that had decided to try out for the swim team, preventing the actual swim team from practicing,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.Pictures show Mr Faust and Mr Brownsberger holding up the small alligator,...
ANIMALS
WJHG-TV

Tommy Ford Appointed

Clouds will increase some tonight with storms arriving on Tuesday morning. One Bay County neighborhood came together to help rebuild what was lost after the string of wildfires that tore through the area. The Sweat Shak LIVE Interview. Updated: 19 hours ago. NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was at the Sweat...
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to buy an armored vehicle or maybe even a semi?. Well if you answered yes, you were probably at the surplus auction on Saturday morning. Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several law enforcement...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
The Sanford Herald

Local firm wins inaugural award

FLOYD, Va. — Tendergrass recently announced they were awarding their inaugural 3PL of the Year Award to Americold Sanford / Farmers’ Produce in Sanford. The award goes to the third party warehouse that provides the best service and highest customer service levels in support of Tendergrass and their customers.
SANFORD, NC
WJHG-TV

Bay County applying for World War II recognition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply to have our area recognized for our history with World War II. The United States National Parks Service started an American World War II Heritage City Program, recognizing the historic importance of the United States’ involvement. That’s where Bay County comes in. Tyndall Air Force base played a role in World War II when it was a gunnery school.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside

Dani Travis LIVE in studio with updates on recent tornado damage. Newschannel 7’s Dani Travis was live in studio to provide updates on the tornado damage seen on Foster Avenue in Panama City. Updated: 15 hours ago. NewChannel 7's Alex Joyce met with Rooms With A Purpose representatives to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dani Travis LIVE in studio with updates on recent tornado damage

“It sounds like the purge at night. there are kids running and screaming and yelling and hiding in the bushes and drinking and that sort of thing. It’s out of control.”. NewChannel 7's Alex Joyce met with Rooms With A Purpose representatives to learn about their newest surprise for a child in need.
PANAMA CITY, FL

