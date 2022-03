The bad news is that the Kings River watershed is just 68% of normal for this date and melting fast. The good new is that the King River Water Association will now use the highly accurate Airborne Snow Observatory (ASO), an aerial snow monitoring tool that provides precise measurements of depth for every square foot of snow within the watershed. Combined with the conventional surveys, ASO provides a complete and near perfect picture of snow water content that is robust against climate change.

KINGS COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO