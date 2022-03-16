Delays after death: supply chain challenges slow burial process

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Everyone has their last wishes, but now it might take months for one of those wishes to be fulfilled.

“There’s been delays on the headstones really since the beginning of the pandemic,” Morgan McWilliams of Legacy Options Funeral and Cremations Services says.

Funeral home workers tell NBC2 it’s been harder to get headstones. The process, which normally takes a month or two, has slowed.

“You’re looking at around 6-9 months before the headstone is fully complete,” McWilliams says, ” and in place at the grave.”

Some funeral homes say it could take even longer — sometimes up to a year.

“Cost of labor has been an issue,” funeral Director Michael Whyte says. “Time, scheduling has been an issue.”

It’s not just headstones either. Caskets and urns are also in short supply.

“The supply chain of getting the raw product to casket companies, urn companies, woods and metals to be turned into cremation urns and caskets,” Whyte says. “The larger manufacturers will limit a funeral home to purchase at-need caskets.”

We talked to funeral homes and suppliers all over southwest Florida. They all agree getting in those materials like granite and marble has been a challenge since the pandemic. But it’s not just getting the supplies in house; it’s also the personalization that’s slowing the process of getting these headstones to these families.

“One of the lead producers of the stenciling companies had stopped producing those stencils,” McWilliams says, “in order to make masks.”

Those graves aren’t unmarked while families wait for the memorials.

“We place a temporary marker that goes in the grave,” Whyte says, “and that would have the person’s name, date of birth, date of death, and our name as the funeral home.”

If you’re finalizing plans and have already purchased a grave, you can pre-order a memorial. Legacy Options says you can fill in all the details you want and leave the date of death blank. Otherwise, just be prepared to wait.

“Ask questions. We like to be transparent with all of our services that we provide,” McWilliams says, “so if there is a hold in anything we’re certainly going to make the family aware of that.”