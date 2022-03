People have been caught stealing and smuggling many different things. But this has to top the list as the weirdest so far. Many people may not know this, but it's illegal to harvest clams and other shellfish in New York City. Back in the 1800's, Jamaica Bay was filled with shellfish and it was a thriving market. Jamaica Bay is located on the southern shore of Kings and Queens County. Once 1921 hit, the bay was closed for harvesting because of growing industrial and municipal pollution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO