ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Practice Report: Getting Healthy On The Blue Line

By Walt Ruff
NHL
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team held a full practice at PNC Arena Wednesday morning, their first of the week after the team had off on Monday and a limited group of players took to the ice on Tuesday. Two of those players that took to the ice on Tuesday and did so...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
NHL

Hertl agrees to eight-year contract with Sharks

Forward second on San Jose in points, could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Tomas Hertl agreed to an eight-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Financial terms were not released. "It's [good] to sign a nice long contract and be a franchise player and be part...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Tony Deangelo
NHL

Matthews suspended two games for actions in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games, without pay, for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 942 in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

FLAMES (36-16-7) vs. DEVILS (22-33-5) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360/West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (78) Goals - Elias Lindholm (30) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (56) Goals - Bratt (19)
NHL
NHL

Get Blues tickets with no fees

Single game tickets for March and April home games are available without fees until 5 p.m. on March 16. What's better than getting tickets for exciting St. Louis Blues games during the stretch run?. How about getting tickets without paying fees?. For one day only, fans can purchase single game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs#Abc
NHL

ARI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens close out their season series with the Coyotes tonight at the Bell Centre. It's the first Bobblehead Night presented by RONA of the season. This year, the organization is highlighting the 45th anniversary of the greatest team in NHL history, the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: No goals, no offense, bad result against Leafs

A 4-0 loss wasn't the way the Stars envisioned opening their four-game road trip. The power play came up empty, 5-on-5 scoring didn't happen and the Stars found themselves trailing by two goals midway through the first period. The Stars entered Tuesday's matchup one point behind Vegas for a playoff...
NHL
NHL

How Giroux Became a Flyer: A 2006 Draft Retrospective

Any scout worth his salt -- and who is being honest -- will tell you that there's no science to hitting a home run in the NHL Entry Draft. Beyond the rare prodigy along the lines of a Mario Lemieux, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, choosing a future superstar in the Draft involves no small amount of good fortune as well as a keen eye for talent.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Mathieu Perreault placed on waivers

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed forward Mathieu Perreault on waivers on Wednesday. Perreault, 34, has appeared in 18 games this season and registered five points (3 goals, 2 assists). The Drummondville native signed a one-year contract last July. In 701 career NHL games with Washington, Anaheim, Winnipeg and Montreal, Perreault...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Wednesday. The Flames are back at home, taking on the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West and 360 will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Jakub Dobeš is a freshman with senior confidence

MONTREAL -- You could say prospect Jakub Dobeš has had a great season in the collegiate ranks. As Ohio State's starting goaltender, Dobeš took home a slew of awards at the Big Ten Men's Hockey Award ceremony, including Goaltender of the Year, Co-Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Star, and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
OHIO STATE
NHL

Vatrano's second goal gives Panthers OT victory against Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Frank Vatrano scored his second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks in Joe Thornton's return to SAP Center on Tuesday. Thornton, who spent 15 seasons with the Sharks, was minus-1 in 10:03 of...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars go quietly into the night, lose 4-0 in Toronto

The opener of a crucial four-game road trip starts off with a thud and gives Dallas its third consecutive loss. Facing a Maple Leafs team without the league's leading goal scorer (Auston Matthews) and up against a 25-year-old goalie making his first NHL start (Erik Kallgren), the Stars started off their crucial four-game road trip on the wrong end of a 4-0 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Poor puck management dooms Stars in shutout loss to Leafs

TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren added his name to the likes of Sam Montembeault, Filip Gustavsson, Scott Wedgewood and Charlie Lindgren on Tuesday. The rookie goalie made 35 stops and posted a 4-0 win in his first ever NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs pushed the Stars' current losing streak to three games, and kind of stole the show.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens dominate Coyotes offensively in loss

The Ottawa Senators dominated the Arizona Coyotes Monday night but it was the visitors who left with the two points after a 5-3 victory. The shot discrepancy heavily favoured the Sens in the loss and while Josh Norris scored twice, the Sens couldn't secure the victory, as Three Thoughts examines.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy