The capacity for our pets to ingest the darndest things never ceases to amaze me. Unfortunately for these dogs and cats it can have serious health consequences when these objects get stuck in the stomach or intestines creating an obstruction, which often requires emergency surgery to remove the foreign body. Sometimes these objects can pass through the digestive tract without creating a problem, but if they become lodged, the resulting obstruction prevents the normal progress of liquid and food through the intestines. Symptoms generally start with vomiting and as time passes these pets can become lethargic, febrile and if the intestines perforate can even die from the secondary septic shock.

PETS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO