Patrice Bergeron to miss at least 2 games for Bruins

The Bruins will be without their captain and No. 1 center for at least the next two games, as Bruce Cassidy told reporters before Wednesday night's game in Minnesota that Patrice Bergeron returned to Boston due to a lingering arm issue. Cassidy said there could be a risk of infection.

Cassidy said Bergeron suffered the initial injury in practice, but it is unclear how long he's been dealing with it. He missed time with a laceration to his head last month, but this is obviously unrelated.

The Bruins called up Jack Studnicka on Wednesday, but Cassidy said he will not arrive in Minnesota in time for Wednesday's game. Tomas Nosek will move to the top line to center Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, with Anton Blidh entering the lineup on the fourth line.

Bergeron will also miss at least Friday night's game in Winnipeg and be re-evaluated ahead of Monday's game in Montreal. With the NHL's trade deadline set for Monday afternoon, the Bruins will obviously hope it doesn't turn into anything longer-term, as that could drastically alter their deadline plans.