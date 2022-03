A bankrupt Brooklyn real estate firm has reached a deal to sell its assets — which include more than 1,600 apartments — and restructure its debts to exit bankruptcy. Yoel Goldman’s All Year Holdings finalized a deal this month that will see more than 100 assets in New York's most populous borough taken over by Graph Group and Rubin Schron’s Cammeby’s International. Cammeby's and Graph have agreed to pay All Year $60M — $40M in cash and $20M in promissory notes — to take over all of the equity in the company, All Year's attorney told a bankruptcy judge.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO