ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Chargers signing long snapper Josh Harris

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9XuI_0ehLGsML00

The Chargers are adding pieces to shore up their special teams this offseason.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles is signing former Falcons long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year deal.

The deal is worth $5.6 million deal with $1.92 million guaranteed.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2012, Harris spent his entire career with Atlanta before joining Los Angeles.

Last season, Harris made his first Pro Bowl appearance and was named second-team All-Pro.

Harris will take over for Matt Overton, who was the team’s starting long snapper in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas in blockbuster deal

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Overton
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Long Snapper#American Football#Nfl Media#Auburn
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama CB Levi Wallace inks multi-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had gone undrafted in 2018 and spent his career with the Buffalo Bills. Wallace originally joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on and earned a spot as a scholarship player later on in his collegiate career. He then became a starting cornerback, but did not draw much interest from the NFL. In 2018, Wallace went undrafted and signed to the Bills practice squad. He did not spend much time there, as he worked his way into a starting role in Buffalo’s secondary.
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Byron Pringle

The Chicago Bears have signed another wide receiver in former Kansas City Chief Byron Pringle. Pringle signed a one-year, prove-it deal worth $6 million with $4 million guaranteed. It’s not a surprising move considering new general manager Ryan Poles hails form Kansas City and saw exactly what Pringle could do....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy