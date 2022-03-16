Report: Chargers signing long snapper Josh Harris

The Chargers are adding pieces to shore up their special teams this offseason.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles is signing former Falcons long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year deal.

The deal is worth $5.6 million deal with $1.92 million guaranteed.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2012, Harris spent his entire career with Atlanta before joining Los Angeles.

Last season, Harris made his first Pro Bowl appearance and was named second-team All-Pro.

Harris will take over for Matt Overton, who was the team’s starting long snapper in 2021.