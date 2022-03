As one of 17 students enrolled in Carroll College’s inaugural class of the Accelerated Nursing track, Haley Morgan, 21, feels more like a student than a number. “In spite of its intensity, the professors are unwavering in their support, willing to go beyond the classroom in terms of working with us one-on-one when we sometimes find ourselves struggling with the heavy load of everything,” Morgan said. “Through their support, positive attitude and emphasis on self-care, we know, without a doubt, we will be prepared to face our responsibilities beyond graduation with the diligence and discipline that is required to practice nursing in all settings, come what may.”

HELENA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO