BPD involved in foot chase near Centennial High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department was involved in a foot pursuit for catalytic converter theft near Centennial High School.
As precaution, the school was briefly placed on lockout for safety. The lockout has been lifted.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Meanwhile, a fight at a gas station near Bakersfield High School prompted a lockdown at that campus.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
