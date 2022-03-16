BPD involved in foot chase near Centennial High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department was involved in a foot pursuit for catalytic converter theft near Centennial High School.

As precaution, the school was briefly placed on lockout for safety. The lockout has been lifted.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a fight at a gas station near Bakersfield High School prompted a lockdown at that campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

