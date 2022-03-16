ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Yotes head to Kansas City with national title dreams

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEUzx_0ehLFClO00

Ricardo Time couldn’t help but admire the trophy the College of Idaho men’s basketball team received after winning the Caldwell bracket in the NAIA Tournament opening round on Saturday.

But even with all the trophies the Yotes have won this year, winning a four-team opening round trophy is far from satisfactory for the Yotes.

“She’s so beautiful,” Time exclaimed, regarding the trophy. “But we got two more to get to.”

The Yotes have a chance to get two more over the next week in Kansas City, Missouri. If the College of Idaho (31-4) beats Grace (Indiana) today and either Loyola (Louisiana) or Faulkner (Alabama) on Saturday, it will be crowned champions of the Naismith Quadrant.

But that’s not the big one the Yotes are looking for. That would come Tuesday, when the Yotes hope to cut down the nets as national champions.

If the Yotes are able to win their next four games, it would mark the second national championship in program history and first since 1996. Two years ago, the Yotes were the No. 1 overall seed in the NAIA Division II Tournament when COVID-19 shut down the tournament. While the Yotes have tried to shy away from the redemption story line this season it’s something that certainly has remained on their minds.

“Ricardo Time and Ivory Miles-Williams came back because they want to experience what we’re experiencing right now,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “Jake O’Neil, Drew Wyman and all the other players on this team came here to this program because they wanted to be a part of what we started two years ago. This is a big deal for us, we wanted to get to that final site and we want to keep proving this is not a fluke and we are for real.”

Seven of the 16 players who are in Kansas City with the Yotes were also in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on March 12, 2020, when the Yotes were driving to lunch and found out via Twitter that their season was over. They had beaten Northwestern (Iowa) in the first round the night before and were scheduled to face IU Kokomo the following day.

“Just knowing that last time it was taken away, this giving us an extra boost, or extra confidence to go in and make our mark again,” said Time. “I think people kind of forgot about us in that two-years span. And it’s me and my team’s job, and our coaches’ job, to make people feel us and recognize us, for sure.”

SCOUTING THE LANCERS: Grace comes into today’s Round of 16 game coming off an upset victory over Olivet Nazarene to win the Bourbonnais (Illinois) bracket.

The Lancers (27-8) are a forward-heavy team, with five of their six leading scorers being either forwards or centers. Grace has taken more than 70% of it shot attempts this season from inside the 3-point line.

Sophomore Frankie Davidson leads Grace with 18.5 points per game, finishing six games with 30 or more points, the last one coming on New Year’s Eve. Freshman center Elijah Malone has been a force defensively. His 68 blocks on the season rank ninth overall in the NAIA.

Malone also had 32 points in Grace’s win against Olivet Nazarene on Saturday and is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Grace is a young team, without any seniors on its roster, and starts three freshmen — Malone, Jake Wadding and Jakob Gibbs — and one sophomore, Davidson.

