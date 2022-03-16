ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Know your uterine fibroid treatment options

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUterine fibroids are noncancerous tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus. Up to 80% of those who...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial reveals new treatment option for COVID-19

A clinical trial conducted by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Beaumont Hospital Dublin has indicated an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. The study, published today in Med, investigates the effects of using an anti-inflammatory protein, alpha-1 antitryspin (AAT), to treat COVID-19 patients who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
A-Town Daily News

COVID-19 cases continue to decline, treatment options expand

– San Luis Obispo County’s recent COVID-19 surge is continuing to subside as new cases decline and pressure on the local health care system eases significantly, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. However, deaths caused by COVID-19 have not yet slowed. Since last week’s report, the Public Health Department has confirmed that seventeen more SLO County residents—ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s—have died from COVID-19.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uterine Fibroids#Infertility#Tumor
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH | A 'hedgehog' treatment for ovarian cancer

PITTSBURGH — Ovarian cancer is called "the silent killer" because it often isn't discovered until it's in a late stage. Now, scientists have discovered genes, including one named after a popular video game, that may play a part in improving treatment. Researchers in Pittsburgh have identified cells, called mesenchymal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Lima News

Study: One drink a day may shrink your brain

PHILADELPHIA — Drinking alcohol in moderation is generally defined as having one drink a day for women, two for men. But even those modest-sounding amounts may have negative impacts on the brain, a new study led by University of Pennsylvania researchers suggests. People who drank the equivalent of just...
HEALTH
Lima News

Healthy Men: Think before you reach for that T

Dear Healthy Men: My teenage boy isn’t maturing as quickly as his peers. His voice has barely changed, he’s hardly got any facial or body hair, and at 14, he’s one of the shortest boys in his class (my wife and I are both above average in height). He’s also tired a lot of the time and is more than a little pudgy. Lately he’s become obsessed with the idea that his problem is low testosterone. He’s constantly forwarding me YouTube videos and screenshots of internet ads and is trying to convince me that he needs testosterone supplements. Could he be right? I thought low testosterone was only something that affects older men.
HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
WILX-TV

Your Health: An electrifying treatment for incontinence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a taboo topic that no one wants to talk about, but nearly one in six Americans suffer with urinary or bowel incontinence. That’s more than the number of people with Alzheimer’s, diabetes or breast cancer. Lifestyle changes and medications can relieve symptoms...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy