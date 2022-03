Released on this day in 1987, The Joshua Tree is the fifth studio album by U2. It produced several hit singles "With or Without You", "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For", and "Where the Streets Have No Name", the first two of which became the group's only number-one singles in the US. The album won Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1988. The Joshua Tree is one of the world's best-selling albums, with over 25 million copies sold. In 2014, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the US Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

