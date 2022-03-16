ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps, signals same in May

By Marcela Ayres
 3 days ago

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points and signaled another increase of the same size in May as it extended an aggressive tightening cycle to curb the effects of supply shocks from the war in Ukraine.

The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase.

Policymakers raised rates by 150 basis points in February, saying at the time that smaller hikes were coming, leading the market to bet on decreasing adjustments going forward.

But the central bank’s outlook for the next rate decision was more hawkish than expected, said Chief Economist at Banco Inter Rafaela Vitória, who added she had previously predicted only a 50 basis points increase in May.

“We had expectations of a 12.25% rate (at the end of the cycle), we will change to 12.75% until the end of the year,” Vitória said.

She noted policymakers had expressed deep concern with inflation moving away from official targets, especially in 2023, when the effects of future monetary policy decisions are most likely to be seen.

Wednesday’s rate hike was the ninth straight increase since Brazil’s central bank lifted its Selic rate from an all-time low of 2% in March 2021, raising borrowing costs to tame inflation that reached 10.5% in the 12 months to February.

That is far above the central bank’s 2022 target range of 3.5%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

Policymakers also stated it is appropriate to move its tightening process into “an even more restrictive territory”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have triggered global supply shocks for key commodities, driving up food and energy costs and dragging on a sluggish recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

“The Copom judges that the moment requires serenity to assess the size and duration of the current shocks,” wrote policymakers in a statement accompanying their decision.

“If those shocks prove to be more persistent or larger than anticipated, the Committee will be ready to adjust the size of the monetary tightening cycle.”

According to the Chief Economist of Banco Fator José Francisco Gonçalves, a longer cycle and a higher final Selic were put on the table by policymakers on Wednesday.

In response to soaring global crude prices, Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices last week by 19% and 25%, respectively, a move with broad consequences in an economy that relies heavily on road freight.

President Jair Bolsonaro has also embraced proposals to subsidize fuel consumption and stimulate a sluggish economy, raising concerns about slipping fiscal discipline ahead of October elections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Sam Holmes)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

