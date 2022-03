If you’re a pet owner but haven’t taken the plunge on a video doorbell, this story might convince you to cave in and get one. Sarah and Jeremy Henson’s dog, Dexter, was smart enough to use the family’s Ring doorbell to let them know he wanted in. The problem was that the Hensons were on vacation about 1,000 miles away and 5-year-old Dexter was supposed to be at the boarding facility where they had left him.

