ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unsolved: JSO looking for new leads in the 2008 death of Dorothy Renee Munsey

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many questions about what happened...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

JSO arrests suspect related to unsolved homicide

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — After over two months, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has identified and arrested a suspect connected to a Dunn Ave. shooting in January. STORY: JSO: Man shot dead getting out of his car in Oakleaf area. In the early morning of Sunday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Leads#Unsolved
First Coast News

Woman calls Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after man collapses after being shot up in her yard on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot several times at a home on Jacksonville's Westside early Wednesday. Police say cameras from homes in the neighborhood showed the victim running from his home while being chased by two men shooting at him, police said during a news conference.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

1 driver killed, 1 hurt in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is recovering from minor injuries after a crash early Monday morning on the Northside. It happened at the intersection of Airport Center Drive and Perdue Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the driver of a pickup truck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFMJ.com

Dog death investigation in Struthers leads to indictments

Two people are named in a Mahoning County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an investigation by Struthers Police into the death of a dog this past January. Indictments handed up Thursday charge Joseph Angelo, 25, and 24-year-old Jamie Burk with two counts each of cruelty to companion animals. Animal Charity...
STRUTHERS, OH
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Windy weather leads to death in Genesee County

BERGEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — Sunday's high winds led to the accidental death of a man out in Genesee County. The Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Steven Reber was walking in the woods off of Sackett Road in the Town of Bergen. Just before 6 p.m., deputies received a call that a man was found unresponsive, pinned under a tree.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Action News Jax

Surveillance video shows JSO-involved shooting, wrongful death suit filed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New surveillance video reveals a different perspective of an officer-involved shooting about a year ago that killed Michael Hughes, 32. It started as a domestic dispute at the Quality Inn on Youngerman Circle on March 30, 2021. Now Hughes’ family attorney has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office which claims the officer was unjustified in the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy