Los Angeles, CA

Top U.S. port sets import record, eyes China COVID risk

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The busiest U.S. seaport expects its robust flow of imports to continue in the near term, but is closely monitoring COVID-19 shutdowns in major cities in China, its executive director said on Wednesday. “In the weeks ahead, we expect to see an increase in...

MySanAntonio

U.S. Trade Deficit Swells to Record as Goods, Oil Imports Surge

The U.S. trade deficit swelled in January to a record, reflecting pickups in the values of imported capital equipment and consumer goods as well as crude oil. The January gap in goods and services trade widened 9.4% to $89.7 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The shortfall was bigger than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The figures aren't adjusted for prices.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

China weighs exit from ‘zero COVID’ and the risks involved

BEIJING (AP) — Even as authorities lock down cities in China’s worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous COVID-19 prevention strategy. Public health experts caution that any plans to ease zero COVID measures are still sporadic and preliminary, and no timeline has been set. However, public messaging, a new study and officials indicate China is exploring a possible relaxation of some of its restrictions. Change does not appear imminent, with more than 15,000 new cases this month in multiple outbreaks across the country. For now, the government is sticking with the tried-and-true policy of lockdowns, repeated mass testing of millions of people and two weeks or more in quarantine for arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

China turns to U.S. corn as war Puts Ukraine supplies at risk

China is ramping up corn purchases from the U.S. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine snarls grain exports and puts spring plantings in doubt. The world's top importer scooped up 200,000 metric tons of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning Sept. 1, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed Thursday, the most since December. While China was only the fourth-largest buyer for the week, the sale was notable since the Asian country had been purchasing supplies from Ukraine. China was also the leading buyer of U.S. soybeans, picking up more than 800,000 tons.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian ship barred from docking at Maine port for ‘series of reasons,’ official says

A Russian cargo ship’s request to dock at a Maine port to offload tons of petroleum-based products was rejected for a “series of reasons,” the director of the port said. The request came on short notice March 3 — one week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, Eastport Port Authority Executive Director Chris Gardner told McClatchy News over the phone.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
Washington Post

Inflation Is the Top Issue for a Record Share of U.S. Small Businesses

Inflation is the single-most important problem plaguing U.S. small businesses, dragging down a gauge of sentiment among owners to the lowest in more than a year. Twenty-six percent said inflation was the top issue encountered in operating their business in February, the most in monthly data back to 1986, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday. The group’s optimism index fell to 95.7, the lowest since January 2021 and below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
BUSINESS

