STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 41-year-old man from New Jersey allegedly was caught with a shotgun and a handgun in Sunnyside, according to police. Marco Reyes of Lakeview Drive in Leonia was apprehended after the guns allegedly were found on Friday around noon inside an apartment in the 900 block of Clove Road, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO