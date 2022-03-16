Idaho Today: Exploring Idaho history on the Behind Gray Walls podcast

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO