Ant and Dec lose £2.5 million in one year, shock figures from their Hurley Promotions business reveal

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
 3 days ago

One of Ant and Dec's main businesses has lost around £2.5million in just one year, new company filings show.

The assets in Hurley Promotions, which was set up in 2013 to handle the pair's earnings, have sunk from just under £5.2 million to £2.6 million in the space of 12 months.

The spokesman for Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, declined to comment on the shock figures for the company, which was named after the dog McPartlin shares with his ex-wife, the make-up artist Lisa Armstrong.

However the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! presenters are believed to have lost around £2.5million each following the collapse of a luxury apartment development in the Algarve, named The Keys, in which they had both invested.

It comes after McPartlin divorced his wife in 2020, with Lisa rumoured to have not only kept the £5 million mansion they shared in Chiswick, West London, but also received a sizeable chunk of his £60 million fortune in a settlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcKTv_0ehL8aos00
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (pictured), both 46, are believed to have lost the astonishing sum following the collapse of a luxury apartment development in the Algarve, in which they had both invested.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUz19_0ehL8aos00
The presenters of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! are thought to have lost roughly £2.5 million each following the failure of the Portugal development (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LS8Pr_0ehL8aos00
McPartlin, 46, divorced his wife in 2020, with Lisa rumoured to have not only kept the £5 million mansion they shared in Chiswick, West London, but also received a sizeable chunk of his £60 million fortune in a settlement.

The couple were together for more than two decades and married for 11 years.

As well as Hurley Promotions, Ant and Dec share a second company, Mitre Holdings — named after the pub in Byker Grove, the BBC children’s programme which launched their careers.

Donnelly also has a company, Deecourt, while McPartlin’s, Teecourt, was dissolved in 2020.

The pair, who also present Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent, are thought to have signed a three-year deal with ITV worth around £40 million.

Prince Charles is such a fan of the pair, who are ambassadors for his Prince’s Trust charity, that he invited them to spend a weekend at his Scottish stately home, Dumfries House.

