ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Free adoptions on St. Patrick’s day at Animal Services

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0se22J_0ehL7pQE00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On St. Patrick’s Day, El Pasoans can find their good fortune at the El Paso Animal Services Shelter’s St. Pitties & Kitties Adopt-a-thon.

Animal Services is ready to match families with great pets this weekend during the four-day event. All adoption fees for all pets will be waived from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20.

Families looking to adopt can visit shelter pets at the El Paso Animal Services Center located on 5001 Fred Wilson.

Cats and kittens are also available for adoption for free at the Cats At The Zoo (CATZ) Pet Encounter and Adoption Center inside the El Paso Zoo.

All pet adoptions include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and City license.

To view adoptable pets and other upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPCSO Most Wanted: Week of March 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

High school artwork featured at the Crossland Gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is hosting an in-person student-art exhibit, it’s Annual Scholarship Exhibit, as part of the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) in Region 19. Students were required to submit their entry by March 4 but the exhibit, located at the Crossland Gallery, 500 West Paisano […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well we cooled down a little bit since yesterday but thankfully those winds have finally subsided, so expect partly cloudy skies with nice calm winds at around 10-15mph💨🍃 with a high of 67 degrees. We are warming up nicely into the 70s with those […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed man barricaded with 3 children in East El Paso surrenders to police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A SWAT stand-off in East El Paso, near Hanks High School ends with a man arrested, who is now facing several charges. The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the man as 42-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz. Authorities said he barricaded himself with three children, a 13-year-old boy along with an […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
KTSM

20 migrants apprehended at West El Paso motel

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents uncovered a migrant smuggling operation at an El Paso motel Thursday morning. Agents from the El Paso Sector assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered 20 migrants, including two unaccompanied children, in several rooms at a motel on Mesa Street in West El Paso. Agents said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Saint Patrick’s Day Forecast: Windy conditions in the 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!!🍀 Well we cooled down 10 degrees since yesterday but those winds have really picked up! We are expecting winds up to 25-35mph💨🍃 with a high of 72 degrees. So very windy day but thankfully those winds should subside by 5 o’clock this evening, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC set for home opener vs. New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys are back in town. El Paso Locomotive FC (0-1-0, 0 points, West-10) renews its fiercest rivalry on Saturday when they host New Mexico United (1-0-0, 3 points, West-3) at Southwest University Park (SWUP). The match will serve as the 2022 home opener in downtown El Paso. Locomotive is coming […]
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
KTSM

Art Windows of El Paso exhibit returns to the airport

Exhibit Features Work by El Pasoans Obed Arzaga & Terrance Flores EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport and the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department are presenting the works of Obed Arzaga and Terrance Flores at the Art Windows of El Paso gallery, now on display in the La Placita Shopping area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigate overnight shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting that took place overnight on the 9100 block of Kernel in the Lower Valley. A police alert regarding the incident stated that one man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a call from dispatch, that man is in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPMA’s 2022 Spring Camp open for registration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) announced that registration is open for the 2022 Spring Camps for children and teens. Organizers say the camps feature a week of in-person classes from March 14 through March 18. The classes will be led by three talented teaching artists and will be held […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

19-year-old stabbed at Central EP bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Central El Paso. Police say William Shukitt was injured but is now listed in stable condition after he was stabbed while trying to mediate a situation in which […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#El Paso Zoo#Animal Services#American#Ukrainians#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Local craft brewery celebrates Women’s (Brew) Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Something is cooking at the Craft Rhythm and Brews when a group of women beer enthusiasts come together to create a special brew. Susy Saucedo, owner of Craft Rhythm and Brews gathered women brewers, judges and just any craft beer enthusiast to join them in creating a Pineapple Hefeweizen this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD Board disagrees on vacant campuses sale procedure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees did not approve to surplus three EPISD vacant schools, which is needed to move forward with selling them. The three campuses include Bonham Elementary which is over 13 acres, Fannin Elementary which is 8 acres of property and Mitzi Bond Elementary which […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Plaza Classic Film Festival’s “Local Flavor” Showcase returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival announced Wednesday that they are accepting submissions for its popular Local Flavor showcase of locally made and connected films. According to officials, a total of $2,500 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three films and the winner of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KTSM

EPISD: Face masks now optional for students, employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), the face-mask provision put in place since January 18 has been dropped, effective immediately, March 9, 2022. The “use of face masks in the District is voluntary for students and employees in good health,” according to the Superintendent of Schools, Diana […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: 70s with windy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️ and happy Poppy Season! We are warming up to the 70s today with winds at around 15-25mph.💨🍃 So a little breezy but enjoy the temperatures for today because tomorrow we are expecting a strong cold front to move in for your Friday dropping us to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Arrest made in 2021 murder of Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a Fort Bliss soldier who was trying to break up a fight between a group of women at a Central El Paso bar in December 2021. Alfred Lawrence Gay Jr., 23, is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy